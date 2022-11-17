ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 21 - Nov. 27

ATLANTA - We've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Beat the bomb in Atlanta, or get plastered with paint. Take the kids to the Zoo and learn all about your favorite animal with an up-close-and-personal private lesson. We even have plenty of things lined up to get you in the spirit for the holidays. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports recap - Playoff Week Two

ATLANTA - It is round two of the High 5 Sports playoffs. Yes, the regular season may be over, but the "In your face" action has not stopped. It also is the last big show of the year, but the High 5 Sports team will keep following these teams on into the state championship games.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta vs Carrollton – Call of the Week

The High 5 Sports Call of the Week gets a little help from the folks at Gradick Sports, who do a great job covering football in West Georgia. The matchup is Marietta vs Carrollton.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting

EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta among the worst US metro areas for Thanksgiving traffic, data shows

Experts predict highways around Atlanta to be more than twice as congested as usual during the Thanksgiving travel period. Travel industry technology company INRIX compiled data from auto club AAA that indicates the busiest highways will be in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles. Atlanta, specifically, could see...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Allatoona vs Roswell

In Class AAAAAA, the Allatoona Bucs have gotten red hot at just the right time. Nobody has scored on them this month. They are trying to keep it going playing No. 1 seed Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stray bullet hits southwest Atlanta man sleeping in bed

ATLANTA - An overnight shooting in a Southwest Atlanta neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. Police said he was hit by a stray bullet. Residents of Sandlewood Estates said they were startled by the sound of gunshots just after midnight Saturday, but they were even more disturbed to learn that one of those shots hit a neighbor who was in bed sleeping at the time.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coffee County vs Decatur

The Decatur Bulldogs were hosting the boys from Douglas, Georgia. Coffee County brought its 9-2 record to the big city.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Chinese lantern festival Illuminights returns to Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA - When Zoo Atlanta unveiled Illuminights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival last year, staffers told us they hoped it would become a new holiday tradition for local families. And now that Illuminights is back for a second year, it looks like the team is well on its...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County couple felt trapped in apartment with rats

DULUTH, Ga. - The living conditions for too many metro Atlantans are unacceptable. It’s been a problem plaguing renters for years. The FOX 5 I-Team got a call to our newsroom from a couple who said they needed help. They described rats in the apartment. On our visit we...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire destroys Georgia home of boy with uncombable hair syndrome

ROSWELL, Ga - A devastating fire at the home has devastated a Roswell family. Flames raced through the home of Katelyn and Caleb Samples, and their young sons, Shep and Lock. The Monday afternoon fire destroyed the inside of their home. "Even though the house is still standing, everything is...
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Behind the scenes with the ‘Beagle Brigade’ at Atlanta's airport

ATLANTA - A special group of pups is on patrol at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport working hard to protect our country from foreign invaders. The so-called "Beagle Brigade" works with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, focusing on protecting the country's food supply. "We are a layer of protection for...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

4 missing Alabama children found safe in Georgia after alert, father arrested

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four children are safe and their father is behind bars after an Emergency Missing Child Alert was issued Thursday morning. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga, Alabama, was arrested in Etowah County, Alabama on Friday, about 24 hours after the Alabama Department of Human Resources were supposed to take the children into its custody.
SYLACAUGA, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Security changes at Lenox Square ahead of busy holiday shopping season

ATLANTA - Lenox Square has made some changes shoppers want to know about if the Buckhead mall is on their list of stops. Management is installing security access gates at locations covering all of the front side of the mall. And these are different from the valet locations. Shoppers arriving...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in Downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police responded to a deadly shooting on Saturday night in Downtown Atlanta. Police went to the scene at 7:03 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot at 29 Peachtree Street. The scene is near the Five Points MARTA Station. It's southwest of the intersection where Marietta Street becomes Decatur Street.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy