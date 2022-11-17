Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Billionaires, Millionaires And Rich AtlantansJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 21 - Nov. 27
ATLANTA - We've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Beat the bomb in Atlanta, or get plastered with paint. Take the kids to the Zoo and learn all about your favorite animal with an up-close-and-personal private lesson. We even have plenty of things lined up to get you in the spirit for the holidays. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
High 5 Sports recap - Playoff Week Two
ATLANTA - It is round two of the High 5 Sports playoffs. Yes, the regular season may be over, but the "In your face" action has not stopped. It also is the last big show of the year, but the High 5 Sports team will keep following these teams on into the state championship games.
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta vs Carrollton – Call of the Week
The High 5 Sports Call of the Week gets a little help from the folks at Gradick Sports, who do a great job covering football in West Georgia. The matchup is Marietta vs Carrollton.
fox5atlanta.com
Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting
EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta among the worst US metro areas for Thanksgiving traffic, data shows
Experts predict highways around Atlanta to be more than twice as congested as usual during the Thanksgiving travel period. Travel industry technology company INRIX compiled data from auto club AAA that indicates the busiest highways will be in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles. Atlanta, specifically, could see...
fox5atlanta.com
Allatoona vs Roswell
In Class AAAAAA, the Allatoona Bucs have gotten red hot at just the right time. Nobody has scored on them this month. They are trying to keep it going playing No. 1 seed Roswell.
fox5atlanta.com
Cartersville vs Cambridge – Game of the Week
It is a battle of two top five teams. Cartersville and Cambridge both want to go all the way, but only one can walk away from this matchup in this week Game of the Week.
fox5atlanta.com
Stray bullet hits southwest Atlanta man sleeping in bed
ATLANTA - An overnight shooting in a Southwest Atlanta neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. Police said he was hit by a stray bullet. Residents of Sandlewood Estates said they were startled by the sound of gunshots just after midnight Saturday, but they were even more disturbed to learn that one of those shots hit a neighbor who was in bed sleeping at the time.
fox5atlanta.com
Coffee County vs Decatur
The Decatur Bulldogs were hosting the boys from Douglas, Georgia. Coffee County brought its 9-2 record to the big city.
fox5atlanta.com
Chinese lantern festival Illuminights returns to Zoo Atlanta
ATLANTA - When Zoo Atlanta unveiled Illuminights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival last year, staffers told us they hoped it would become a new holiday tradition for local families. And now that Illuminights is back for a second year, it looks like the team is well on its...
fox5atlanta.com
RICO trial set for YSL rappers Young Thug, Gunn, and others
ATLANTA - After a delay in the case, a new court date for Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other defendants in a large RICO case has been set. Fulton County court officials say the new trial date is set for January with jury selection to begin on Jan. 5, 2023.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County couple felt trapped in apartment with rats
DULUTH, Ga. - The living conditions for too many metro Atlantans are unacceptable. It’s been a problem plaguing renters for years. The FOX 5 I-Team got a call to our newsroom from a couple who said they needed help. They described rats in the apartment. On our visit we...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia high-school football star Elijah DeWitt's murder suspects to appear in court for preliminary hearing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The teen murder suspects accused of gunning down Georgia teen football star Elijah DeWitt in the mall parking lot of a Dave & Buster’s are expected in court again on Friday for a preliminary hearing. Fox News Digital confirmed the hearing is scheduled for 1:30...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire destroys Georgia home of boy with uncombable hair syndrome
ROSWELL, Ga - A devastating fire at the home has devastated a Roswell family. Flames raced through the home of Katelyn and Caleb Samples, and their young sons, Shep and Lock. The Monday afternoon fire destroyed the inside of their home. "Even though the house is still standing, everything is...
fox5atlanta.com
Behind the scenes with the ‘Beagle Brigade’ at Atlanta's airport
ATLANTA - A special group of pups is on patrol at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport working hard to protect our country from foreign invaders. The so-called "Beagle Brigade" works with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, focusing on protecting the country's food supply. "We are a layer of protection for...
fox5atlanta.com
4 missing Alabama children found safe in Georgia after alert, father arrested
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four children are safe and their father is behind bars after an Emergency Missing Child Alert was issued Thursday morning. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga, Alabama, was arrested in Etowah County, Alabama on Friday, about 24 hours after the Alabama Department of Human Resources were supposed to take the children into its custody.
fox5atlanta.com
Security changes at Lenox Square ahead of busy holiday shopping season
ATLANTA - Lenox Square has made some changes shoppers want to know about if the Buckhead mall is on their list of stops. Management is installing security access gates at locations covering all of the front side of the mall. And these are different from the valet locations. Shoppers arriving...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta's 311 call center to start handling certain calls 911 used to handle
ATLANTA - Atlanta’s overwhelmed emergency 911 call center could see a bit of relief when it comes to non-emergency calls. Atlanta’s 311 call center, the city’s non-emergency line, is stepping in to help sort through some of the calls. The partnership between the 911 and 311 call...
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed in Downtown Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police responded to a deadly shooting on Saturday night in Downtown Atlanta. Police went to the scene at 7:03 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot at 29 Peachtree Street. The scene is near the Five Points MARTA Station. It's southwest of the intersection where Marietta Street becomes Decatur Street.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia sisters orphaned as teens, lose memories of parents in apartment fire
DULUTH, Ga. - In what feels like a constant cycle, Cassie and Jane Kim are left to once again deal with loss after their apartment of a month-and-a-half caught fire on November 11. "Once you start to settle down and things are kind of normal and maybe your luck is...
Comments / 0