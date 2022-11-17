ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

LehighValleyLive.com

There’s more to the role of Pennsylvania coroners than what recent report offered | Opinion

On behalf of 64 coroners and approximately 288 deputy coroners across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that are represented by the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association, we the undersigned members of the PSCA executive board feel compelled to provide a written response to the report issued by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, and associated media coverage provided by Spotlight PA.
therecord-online.com

Support for Pennsylvania’s 800,000 veterans is still lacking

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania has the better part of a million veterans living within the commonwealth, but support for them can be lacking. “I don’t like that veterans have to take care of veterans,” Rep. Joe Webster, D-Collegeville, said, noting a lack of centralized support. “Our nation should be taking care of these veterans. It shouldn’t fall to a 501(c)(3) or a group of guys just helping a veteran down the street … Our nation asks for the full measure – we’re not then taking care of them when they have sacrificed greater than the average citizen.”
Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania set to receive $150 million from Walmart opioid settlement

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is set to receive a $120 million settlement from Walmart to fund treatment services related to opioid addiction. The money, part of a $3 billion nationwide settlement, was announced earlier this week by the Pennsylvania attorney general. While Pennsylvania has reached an agreement with the corporation, the settlement will not be finalized until 43 states agree, as well as local governments. Officials expect enough states to sign on before the end of the year, and local governments in the first quarter of 2023.
bctv.org

Humane Pennsylvania Hosts A One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event

Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, November 19th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers thanks to our generous sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank.
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
wdiy.org

Democrats Officially Flip Control of PA State House

Pennsylvania is headed toward a divided state government at the start of next year. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports Democrats have flipped control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/17/democrats-win-pennsylvania-state-house-after-picking-up-12-seats/. (Original air-date: 11/18/22)
abc27.com

Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Pennsylvania using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data were collected at 378 count sites in Pennsylvania. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
etxview.com

Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show

One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: Here’s the No. 1 Comfort Food in the State

We have some great comfort food in Pennsylvania. Now, we officially have a No. 1 comfort food item, thanks to a new study, and it totally makes sense. I promise you won’t be surprised by these findings. The news is buried in a new report from WalletHub.com that ranks...
WOLF

New 'Don't Gamble with Kids' campaign takes aim at growing problem at PA casinos

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The number of kids being left in cars outside of Pennsylvania casinos has nearly doubled in 2022 compared to 2021. Data from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board shows since the start of 2022, there has been 269 incidents involving 441 minors, with 68 under the age of six, left unattended in the car while their caregiver was gambling inside a Pennsylvania casino. That’s up from last year’s 279 minors left in cars outside casinos across the state.
WOLF

Women's shelter asks for Thanksgiving donations

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — A shelter in Wilkes-Barre is asking for Thanksgiving food donations for their current and former residents. Ruth’s Place is the only twenty-four seven women’s shelter in Luzerne County. They are looking for items like frozen turkeys, canned vegetables and disposable cutlery. They said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Big turnout expected as Pa. firearms season for black bear set to start

With 1,450 black bears already harvested by hunters in seasons earlier this fall, Pennsylvania’s firearms season on the large mammals opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. The firearms season will continue daily through a half-hour after sunset on Tuesday. Daily hunting hours run from a half-hour before sunrise...
