ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Xpress

Whatever it takes: Moving out of survival mode

Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Debbie Harris is the co-executive director of Open Hearts Art Center. The nonprofit works to empower adults with varied abilities to connect...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Whatever it takes: Staying true to the vision

Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Cameron Farlow is the executive director of Organic Growers School. The nonprofit provides ongoing opportunities for farmers and home growers of all...
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Dillsboro Celebrates the Season with Lights, Luminaries

The charming town of Dillsboro will be aglow with sparkling lights for the 39th annual Festival of Lights and Luminaries as the town celebrates the splendor of Christmas on two weekends: Friday and Saturday, December 2–3 and 9–10, from 5-9 p.m. Thousands of white lights adorn the historic buildings and the flickering flames of luminaries soften the shadows of the streets.
DILLSBORO, NC
Mountain Xpress

Whatever it takes: Making it work despite costs and delays

Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Ryan Reardon is the executive director of Asheville Music School. The nonprofit works to strengthen local communities through music education and outreach.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In North Carolina

For many people who celebrate Christmas, decorating a tree that will sit proudly on display for the season is one of the activities they look forward to the most. While some celebrators may choose an artificial tree that they can pack away once the presents are unwrapped, others enjoy the extra holiday spirit that a live tree can bring.
NEWLAND, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Could we please rename Spooks Branch Road?

I used to live in your fine city and found it to be a magical place. It made me wonder how a road could still bear that name. I looked into it and found a 100 years of history article by the Citizen Times [“Visiting Our Past: 100 Years of Spooks Branch Stories”], and it says the name is either about a wagon wheel or some folksy esoteric nonsense.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Nonprofits play essential roles at local historic sites

The joys, benefits and mysteries of friendship is a topic that writers, philosophers, musicians, physicians and psychiatrists have explored for centuries. More often than not, the matter concerns relationships between individuals. But as leaders of various local historic sites and special collections will note, camaraderie can also take the form of nonprofit friends groups. And these groups, local leaders point out, are essential for community programs and events.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Conabeer Motor Building sports an unusual history

Plenty of structures in Asheville have housed various businesses over the years, but if the walls of the Conabeer Motor Building could talk, they’d share some of the city’s most diverse tales. However, with steady foot traffic to and from neighboring breweries and restaurants in the popular South...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Culture war comes to Asheville school board

Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

County offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday

Buncombe County Government offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Please see below for additional schedule information. Buncombe County Courthouse. Buncombe County courts observe the North Carolina Judicial Branch holiday schedule and will be closed Nov. 24-25. Buncombe County Sheriff’s...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
thetrek.co

Into The Great Smoky Mountains

We enjoyed our time off trail in Sevierville, TN. It is strange to think this might be our last zero. Our days on trail are numbered. Our first zero day was filled with cold rain. Glad not to be hiking in it but we still took the opportunity to explore the area. The University of Tennessee in Knoxville was a short drive away. We wandered around the campus and ducked into a few buildings to escape the rain and warm up from time to time. Eric always enjoys seeing a new college campus. It was fun to see their innovative robot food delivery mobiles meandering around. We clearly stood out as not being affiliated with the campus since everyone else simply ignored them. We thought they were hilarious and got excited seeing a few of them trying to get around each other.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe County accepting applications for Community Reparations Commission

Buncombe County is currently seeking interested applicants for the Community Reparations Commission that began its work earlier this year. There is one board vacancy as well as two alternate vacancies. The Community Reparations Commission is charged with coming up with recommendations to City Council and the Board of Commissioners to...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The mother of a missing Asheville woman is asking for help to find her daughter. Jo Collins says she moved to Black Mountain to search for her daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Buckles. Buckles was last seen exactly one year ago on November 18, 2021. In February, Buckles' car was found abandoned in Swannanoa. Her mother hopes living here will help generate more leads about Bethany’s whereabouts.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville Art Museum wins three SEMC exhibition awards

The Asheville Art Museum is pleased to announce it has received three 2022 Southeastern Museums Conference (SEMC) Exhibition Awards. This annual competition recognizes creativity, innovation, and leadership in Southeastern museums and provides benchmarks for regional exhibition efforts. The Asheville Art Museum was the sole museum to garner three exhibition awards in the 2022 competition.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Board and Commissions Vacancy Flyer

Attached please find the December-January vacancy flyer for current openings on the City of Asheville Boards & Commissions. The application deadline is December 19 at 5 p.m. unless noted otherwise. This month’s opportunities include:. • ASHEVILLE AREA RIVERFRONT REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION. • AUDIT COMMITTEE – CPA seats. • BOARD...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy