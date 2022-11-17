Read full article on original website
Recruiting: Warren Easton CB Wallace Foster IV commits to LSU
LSU is not only experiencing success regarding their upcoming 2023 signing class, but the Purple and Gold have gotten a jump on the rest of college football with a No. 2 ranking so far for 2024. The Tigers scored a four-star cornerback from Warren Easton in New Orleans when Wallace...
Bayou Classic week arrives with great anticipation
The 49th annual Bayou Classic kicks off 1 p.m. Saturday at the Caesars Superdome. Organizers estimate that approximately 250,000 people will flock to New Orleans this week. Remnants of the pandemic that had such an impact on the game and other major sporting events are now gone as a capacity crowd is welcome and hoped for.
UNO Men’s Basketball signs Jah Short to National Letter of Intent
NEW ORLEANS — Jah Short has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball next season at The University of New Orleans, head coach Mark Slessinger announced Friday. Short will join the Privateers for the 2023-24 season. Short (6-3, 180), a guard from Farmville, North Carolina, has started...
Southland champion SLU hosts Idaho in opening round of FCS Playoffs
HAMMOND, La. – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team will compete in the NCAA FCS playoffs for the fifth time in school history, hosting Idaho for a first round matchup Saturday at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern (8-3) received the SLC’s automatic bid after winning...
SLU claims Southland Conference Tournament crown, NCAA Tournament bid with 3-1 win Over HCU
HAMMOND, La. – In a 2022 season full of firsts, the Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team’s latest first-time feat was the sweetest. A day after earning their first SLC postseason match, the second-seeded Lady Lions (25-7) rallied from a set down for a 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 victory over No. 1 seed HCU (23-10) in the Southland Conference Tournament championship match Sunday afternoon in the University Center.
Basketball: Brother Martin, Shaw post wins Saturday
Brother Martin won its season opener in easy fashion over Cohen at home Saturday evening, 64-18. DJ Fowler led the Crusaders with 17 points while Parker Dinsdale finished with 16 points. The Crusaders return to action Monday in tournament action at home in the Crusader Invitational against Covington at 7...
Rowbury, McFarlane notch double-doubles but Lions fall to App State
BOONE, N.C. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team got the first two double-doubles of the season from Brody Rowbury and Roger McFarlane, but 53 second half points by Appalachian State was too much to overcome as the Lions dropped their final game of the Appalachian State Multi-Team Event to the homestanding Mountaineers, 83-74, Sunday afternoon at the Holmes Convocation Center.
Southeastern stages big rally to edge Campbell at buzzer, 70-69
BOONE, N.C. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team found itself fighting from underneath for the second straight evening, trailing Campbell by 20 points with less than five minutes remaining in the game, but this time the rally was completed as Boogie Anderson’s floater in the lane with :00.3 left capped a 29-8 run and gave the Lions a 70-69 win over the Camels Saturday evening at the Holmes Convention Center in the Appalachian State Multi-Team Event.
