ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CW33

What are the most popular sodas in Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the most popular soda in the state of Texas is? You’re probably guessing it’s Dr. Pepper…. Well, you’d be right but there is also another soda that is vying for the top spot in the tastebuds and hearts of Texans. We checked out a report from Soda Pop Craft on the most popular soda in Texas and it cites Texans’ pride in its love of DP.
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Texas

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Texas is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Whoopee Bowl in Canutillo. Keep reading to learn more.
CANUTILLO, TX
KXAN

Which city could become ‘Wellness Capital of Texas’

State Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford, filed a resolution Monday that would bestow that distinction on Mineral Wells, located in Palo Pinto County about an hour west of Fort Worth. He writes in his proposal that the town "has become an increasingly popular destination for travelers seeking wellness experiences."
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
WACO, TX
KXAN

Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Cedar season begins in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — 'Tis the season! No, not Christmas: cedar season. That's right. One of the peskiest allergens for Central Texans was detected in our daily allergen sample this week, as the season officially kicks off. On Thursday, 7 gr/m3 was detected in our allergy count. On Friday, the...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

The book "I Am Texas" breaks a Guinness World Record

HOUSTON — Melissa Williams Murphy, founder of iWRITE, says everything that's happened at iWRITE started with a vision, and the book was no different. It was the next challenge, but it also allowed them to spread their reach and give more kids an opportunity to get published this year. iWRITE typically publishes 100 a year. Publishing 1,000 kids was a huge undertaking.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy