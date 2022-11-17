Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Racine community shines light on thousands experiencing homelessness throughout Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Evers declared November 'Homeless Awareness Month' in Wisconsin. The goal is to shine a light on the thousands of people experiencing homelessness in our state -- some of whom are children. Shelters and community need your help -- now, more than ever -- to...
spectrumnews1.com
With caregivers in demand, new unique training facility opens in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The need for caregivers is growing across the country and in Milwaukee. Senior Helpers is an organization that has been around for a little over a decade. It recently opened up a new training facility in Milwaukee near Howard and 27th Street. Cindy Manzara is Senior...
CBS 58
'I mean truly saving lives, truly saving lives': Free health clinic opened in popular Milwaukee barbershop
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Gee's Clippers, on Milwaukee's northside is offering more than haircuts, but healthcare. The popular barbershop opened a wellness clinic this year, providing free health screenings to the public. The clinic is called Gee's MKE Wellness Clinic. The founder of the barbershop, Gaulien Smith, said the purpose...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
WISN
Milwaukee Adoption Day: 43 kids in Wisconsin foster care system adopted Friday
MILWAUKEE — Friday marked an emotional day at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center. Forty-three Wisconsin children in foster care permanently left the program as 28 families finalized adoptions. Eager, energetic kids filed into the courtrooms for their hearings Friday morning. They each left with permanent parents. According to...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
New Clinics Provide Urgent Dental Services to Bridge gaps for Underserved Residents in Milwaukee
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Social Development Commission Launching Research Project that Studies Structural Racism in Milwaukee
The Social Development Commission (SDC) is launching a research project through its newly formed Institute on Poverty and Structural Racism, that will examine the impact of structural racism on Milwaukee’s African American community. The project, named Dismantling Racism Invigorating Equity (D.R.I.V.E.), a two-year project, is being funded with a...
TMJ4 News
Judge sides with insurance company in Waukesha condo lawsuit
A judge ruled against the residents who lived in a Waukesha condominium facing the threat of collapse in December of 2021, displacing them from their homes.
CBS 58
MPS sued by former counselor after termination for anti-trans statements
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Allen-Field Elementary School counselor Marissa Darlingh filed a lawsuit against Milwaukee Public Schools Wednesday morning for her termination after a video shows her stating she would not support transgender students. Darlingh is arguing that her First Amendment was violated. In a feminist rally back in...
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Evers orders U.S., Wisconsin flags to fly half-staff in remembrance of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order for the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on November 21 in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The executive order is in remembrance of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha city officials react to Brooks sentencing
Following Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the city of Waukesha released a statement saying “Justice prevailed.”. In the statement, Mayor Shawn Reilly said he is “thankful that the (trial) is behind us so we as a community can continue to focus on taking steps forward.”
wuwm.com
Some officials—and shoppers—want Northridge Mall to be next in line for demolition
The long fight over whether to tear down the former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee's far northwest side may approach a turning point as early as Friday afternoon. A Milwaukee County judge wants to see the owner submit a demolition plan for the property. And if that doesn't happen, the city of Milwaukee is being asked for a tear-down plan.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County
November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek Lake Vista Pavilion vandalism; 3 sought
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department needs your help identifying the individuals who damaged the bathrooms at Lake Vista Pavilion. Officials said one individual was white, between the ages of 16 and 20. The second and third people were white, between the ages of 16-20. Officials said...
Raising Cane’s Pushing into Wisconsin with New Kenosha Site
The company is planning to open at least ten new locations in Wisconsin
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 2-alarm apartment fire, people trapped
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment near 68th and Fairview Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. Fire officials said this was a two-alarm fire with "entrapments." The Wauwatosa Fire Department and West Allis Fire Department were assisting. The cause is under investigation.
cwbradio.com
Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin turkey distribution; need growing
MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is just one week away – and thanks to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, more families will have birds on their dinner tables. Nine-thousand turkeys were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 – going across 35 counties in Wisconsin. The turkey distribution allows food pantries in our area to be able to provide that holiday meal centerpiece for those who come to them.
WISN
Waukesha leaders react to parade attack trial sentencing
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The community where convicted killer Darrell Brooks caused so much pain is ready to move forward. The mayor of Waukesha, the Waukesha police chief and the Waukesha fire chief came together for a news conference Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Brooks learned his fate in a Waukesha courtroom.
WISN
Video: Milwaukee woman warns of neighbor starting large fires in backyard
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman tells 12 News she fears for her children's safety as her neighbor sets large bonfires in a nearby backyard. "There's been embers coming over my fence, embers almost hitting my house. Then the smoke is just terrible, unbearable," Sherri Sledge told 12 News. Sledge's...
