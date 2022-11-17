ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

CBS 58

Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
RACINE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Adoption Day: 43 kids in Wisconsin foster care system adopted Friday

MILWAUKEE — Friday marked an emotional day at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center. Forty-three Wisconsin children in foster care permanently left the program as 28 families finalized adoptions. Eager, energetic kids filed into the courtrooms for their hearings Friday morning. They each left with permanent parents. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

New Clinics Provide Urgent Dental Services to Bridge gaps for Underserved Residents in Milwaukee

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Social Development Commission Launching Research Project that Studies Structural Racism in Milwaukee

The Social Development Commission (SDC) is launching a research project through its newly formed Institute on Poverty and Structural Racism, that will examine the impact of structural racism on Milwaukee’s African American community. The project, named Dismantling Racism Invigorating Equity (D.R.I.V.E.), a two-year project, is being funded with a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPS sued by former counselor after termination for anti-trans statements

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Allen-Field Elementary School counselor Marissa Darlingh filed a lawsuit against Milwaukee Public Schools Wednesday morning for her termination after a video shows her stating she would not support transgender students. Darlingh is arguing that her First Amendment was violated. In a feminist rally back in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha city officials react to Brooks sentencing

Following Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the city of Waukesha released a statement saying “Justice prevailed.”. In the statement, Mayor Shawn Reilly said he is “thankful that the (trial) is behind us so we as a community can continue to focus on taking steps forward.”
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County

November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek Lake Vista Pavilion vandalism; 3 sought

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department needs your help identifying the individuals who damaged the bathrooms at Lake Vista Pavilion. Officials said one individual was white, between the ages of 16 and 20. The second and third people were white, between the ages of 16-20. Officials said...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 2-alarm apartment fire, people trapped

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment near 68th and Fairview Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. Fire officials said this was a two-alarm fire with "entrapments." The Wauwatosa Fire Department and West Allis Fire Department were assisting. The cause is under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin turkey distribution; need growing

MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is just one week away – and thanks to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, more families will have birds on their dinner tables. Nine-thousand turkeys were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 – going across 35 counties in Wisconsin. The turkey distribution allows food pantries in our area to be able to provide that holiday meal centerpiece for those who come to them.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Waukesha leaders react to parade attack trial sentencing

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The community where convicted killer Darrell Brooks caused so much pain is ready to move forward. The mayor of Waukesha, the Waukesha police chief and the Waukesha fire chief came together for a news conference Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Brooks learned his fate in a Waukesha courtroom.
WAUKESHA, WI

