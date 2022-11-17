ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Old Town Cape to host 4th annual Holiday Bazaar

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape will host the 4th Annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, December 3. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the courtyard area of The Indie House and on N. Frederick Street, between Broadway and Themis. According to a release from...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Lego League Challenge held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

BBB reports all-time high in online shopping scams

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale Community Farmers Market opens Dec. 3 for winter season

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will open Saturday, December 3 for the winter season. According to market organizers, the indoor farmers market will be located at the University Mall in Carbondale in the theater wing. It’s open every Saturday morning 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 25, except for December 24 and December 31 for holidays.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

SEMO takes down Murray State, improves to 4-0 in conference play

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Ill. firearm deer season starts today

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

PHOTOS: SEMO wins share in OVC football title

CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

18 children adopted on National Adoption Day in Marion, Ill.

MARION, IL

