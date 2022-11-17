Read full article on original website
KFVS12
SEMO program offers complimentary rides to students under influence
Former workers at a Ky candle factory struck by a tornado last year are alleging that the company retaliated for cooperating with federal safety inspectors. Two new soccer fields are coming to the Jackson sports complex. Fields 12 and 13, both are Bermuda grass fields designed not to flood. MO...
KFVS12
$410M awarded to Mo. communities to improve water infrastructure
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded $410 million to help Missouri communities, including some in the Heartland, improve water infrastructure. The following southeast Missouri departments applied for and will receive the funding. Funding for drinking water infrastructure:. Hayti - $5 million. City of Hayti...
