Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Related
Where to find a Thanksgiving meal in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Feeling festive this Thanksgiving but not wanting to spend the day cooking? Here’s a look at some of the local restaurants and grocery stores offering holiday dinners and prepared meals. Nido at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake. Nido will offer a seated four-course meal...
KXAN
Texas Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ program sees highest demand for children in need
AUSTIN (Nexstar)—If you’re looking to help families out this holiday season… it may be needed more now this year, than ever. The Salvation Army in Austin has 11,0000 children in its angel tree program ahead of Christmas. According to Area Commander Major Lewis Reckline, that’s 4,000 more than last year.
Blue Genie Art Bazaar reopens Friday
The Blue Genie Art Bazaar, a holiday shopping tradition in Austin since 2001, reopens Friday morning.
Central Texas Food Bank says Thanksgiving food needs up despite ongoing supply chain issues
The organization usually distributes 12,000-14,000 turkeys, but they are expecting to give out over 16,000 turkeys this holiday season.
Pflugerville plans Dessau Road improvements, asks for resident feedback
The city is creating a corridor study for FM 865, or Dessau Road, between Wells Branch Parkway and SH 130.
Williamson County animal shelter at ‘unsustainable’ capacity
The shelter said it accepted double digits of animals in six of the last seven days. The shelter is having "an extremely critical space crisis for their dogs," the shelter said in a release.
Community reveals new home to Georgetown family after damage from 2021 freeze
After the winter freeze in 2021,Lilly and Bill Black's home was ruined. The Georgetown community came together to build them a fully functional house.
Principal fills in as crossing guard while City of Austin looks to fill supervisor position
At Small Middle School in Southeast Austin, it's Mr. Nelson to the rescue.
Safe Exchange Zones: How to meet social media sellers safely
Two spots in the Round Rock Police Department's parking lot are reserved for sellers and buyers to exchange their items in a public, well-lit area that also has 24/7 surveillance.
Austin Public Works recommends complete replacement of Barton Springs Bridge
The city was deciding between rehabilitating the current structure or a complete replacement. After evaluating the risks and benefits, they decided to recommend the replacement option.
Meet the Texans vying for a national parks world record
For the past four months, Central Texans Bradley Sailer and Halie Noble have been traveling across the United States in a camper the size of a queen-sized bed, covering 11,000 miles of terrain and visiting 23 national parks.
Westlake tops New Braunfels 45-14 for area playoff victory, 52nd consecutive win
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake leaned on its defense yet again to keep the New Braunfels Unicorns at bay in a 45-14 win in the area round for the Class 6A-Division I football playoffs Friday at Rattler Stadium. It’s Westlake’s 52nd consecutive win and puts them in the regional round against San Benito from […]
Top 10 dive bars in Texas, according to Yelp reviews
Locals usually look for something more authentic than the nearest Coyote Ugly location when they pull up a stool. So we asked for help identifying the true top dives.
More than 700 students experiencing homelessness in Round Rock ISD
There are hundreds of students in Round Rock ISD who are experiencing homelessness, and the district said those numbers are the highest they have ever been.
PHOTO: TxDOT placing temporary metal plates over gap in north Austin flyover
The Texas Department of Transportation will be making a temporary fix to a gap in an Austin flyover before final repairs can be made.
KXAN
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
Stopping porch pirates: Round Rock PD starts annual Operation Front Porch
The Round Rock Police Department is again hosting its Operation Front Porch program, which lets residents ship packages to the police station to prevent porch pirates from stealing them.
Mystery of exploding toilet at south Austin dental office
Firefighters and workers have differing theories about a toilet that exploded this week at a south Austin dental office.
1 dead after gunfire exchange with Round Rock police
The Round Rock Police Department said a man was dead after a police shooting Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive.
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 18
Westlake picked up its 52nd consecutive win 45-14 over New Braunfels and Lake Travis knocked off District 27 champion Cibolo Steele 24-21 at The Pfield in Pflugerville in the Class 6A-Division I bracket.
Comments / 0