dallasexpress.com
Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas
The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe brings pastries and brunch to Coppell
Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe opened its Coppell location Nov. 7. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe opened its Coppell location Nov. 7. The bakery is located at 804 S. MacArthur Blvd. Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe menu items include coffee, cake and pastries. It also has a location in Carrollton. 469-472-9170.
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
CandysDirt.com
Trinity Falls Famous Tour of Trees Is Ready
There really is no place like home when it comes to the holidays, and we know that since the pandemic of 2020, home is spreading just a little further out for a lot of North Texans, even those who could not bear to dial “972” a few years back.
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
dallasexpress.com
Local Food & Entertainment Venue ‘The Hub’ Opens
The city of Allen has officially welcomed a new 35,000-square-foot food and entertainment venue known as ‘The Hub.’. The new complex is based on the original location on Scenic Highway 30A near the city of Seaside, Florida. Since everything is bigger in Texas, the Texas version is three times the size of the Sunshine State location and will enjoy a stronger focus on food than its Florida counterpart.
Grand Park debuts to the public with first trail opened
Big Bluestem Trail, the first feature to debut within Grand Park, opened Nov. 19 with an inaugural walk attended by Frisco City Council members, city staff and local residents. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Big Bluestem Trail, the first feature to debut within Grand Park, is now open and offers a glimpse...
Cookie Co. to Open First North Texas Shop
Flavorful cookies will be offered in Frisco in early 2023.
From sushi to burgers, this North Texas eatery has something delicious for everyone
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all need to have that go-to restaurant that can feed every friend in the group even when somebody is a little bit extra picky. How about a place that perfects everything from the sushi roll to a holiday drink?. “We have a multicultural cuisine. So...
Check out 5 businesses, restaurants now open in Lake Highlands, Lakewood
Casita Tex-Mex Bar and Grill offers specialty items, such as the shrimp satay. (Courtesy Casita Tex-Mex Bar and Grill) The following businesses and restaurants have opened in the Lake Highlands and Lakewood areas in the past few months. 1. Sugaring NYC Organic Waxing and Lash Studio opened in August at...
The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson
The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub to offer beers, bites at CityLine in Richardson
Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub will open at CityLine in Richardson early next year. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) The Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub will open a second location around early 2023 at 120 W. CityLine Drive, Ste. 600. The pub, which has its flagship location in Fort Worth, serves up beers and cocktails along with a menu of bar bites, including sandwiches and pizzas. Mad Hatter is open from noon-2 a.m. daily. 682-703-2148. www.facebook.com/madhatter7th.
North Texas restaurant delivering Thanksgiving meals for seniors
A restaurant in North Texas is teaming with local police and firefighters to deliver Thanksgiving meals to people who may not have anyplace else to go next week. Jared Chenevert owns Bearded Chef in Cedar Hill.
andnowuknow.com
H-E-B Breaks Ground on H-E-B Alliance Location; Juan-Carlos Rück and Mabrie Jackson Share
FORT WORTH, TX - H-E-B is bringing its flagship format to residents of North Tarrant County in Texas. The retailer recently broke ground on a new H-E-B Alliance store in Fort Worth, TX, which is set to open in the late spring of 2024. The location joins two Central Market locations as well as H-E-B Mansfield in the county.
Sprouts opening East Dallas grocery store location at Hillside Village
A new Sprouts Farmers Market will open Nov. 18 on East Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. (Courtesy Sprouts Farmers Market) Sprouts Farmers Market will open Nov. 18 at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 322, Dallas. The grocery store at the Hillside Village Shopping Center will be in a former Stein Mart space. Sprouts sells a variety of produce, meat, dairy, vitamins and more. Sprouts plans to celebrate the grand opening with an $80,000 donation to help build a new school garden at Dallas’ Solar Preparatory School for Boys. www.sprouts.com.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine Opens North Texas' Largest Outdoor Ice Skating Rink This Weekend
Grapevine will open the latest addition to its growing list of holiday attractions this weekend, an outdoor ice skating rink in Peace Plaza. The ice skating rink was originally to open on Friday night but a mechanical issue slowing down the ice-making process will delay the opening by a day.
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
Several Plano facilities to close for Thanksgiving
Several city of Plano facilities will close for Thanksgiving. (Community Impact staff) The city of Plano will operate on an altered schedule for Thanksgiving, according to the city’s website. Trash and recycling collection scheduled for Nov. 24 will occur Nov. 25, while several city facilities will close for the...
Fatburger brings burgers, fries and shakes to Plano
The Plano Fatburger location will offer free Original Fatburgers to the first 100 customers on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Fatburger) Fatburger opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 14, according to a spokesperson for the company. As part of its grand opening event, the restaurant will be giving a free Original Fatburger to the first 100 customers on Dec. 1, and free fries with any purchase for the entire day. Fatburger is located at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
