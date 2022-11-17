World Cup: Spurs star Son Heung-min leads South Korea squad in Qatar training
South Korea captain Son Heung-min lead the team’s training in Doha , ahead of the World Cup kick-off.
Squads have started to arrive in Qatar for the winter tournament, which begins on Sunday 20 November.
The South Korea team also posed for a photo ahead of their first session.
Led by Spurs star Son, they will play in Group H alongside Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay.
Their opening fixture is against the South American side on Thursday 24 November.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Comments / 0