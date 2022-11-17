Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Related
KXAN
Texas Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ program sees highest demand for children in need
AUSTIN (Nexstar)—If you’re looking to help families out this holiday season… it may be needed more now this year, than ever. The Salvation Army in Austin has 11,0000 children in its angel tree program ahead of Christmas. According to Area Commander Major Lewis Reckline, that’s 4,000 more than last year.
fox7austin.com
Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open
The Junior League of Austin is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. JLA president Shannon Creekmur joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share all about the event and what the proceeds help fund.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
Local non-profit helps single moms by repairing cars
HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — It’s the last thing Tamra Mangum was thinking about it – car repairs. After her husband’s unexpected death, she said it was tough juggling her family, home life and work. “Typically, there’s a lot of support in the beginning. And you have a lot of people that surround you and see how they […]
fox7austin.com
Hands for Hope volunteers distribute 1,000 Thanksgiving meal kits to families in need
AUSTIN, Texas - Volunteers with El Buen Samaritano Hands for Hope distributed more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meal kits Saturday to families in the community. "For us, this is about two things, nourishment and love," Chief Executive Officer Dr. Rosamaria Murillo said. Each kit has a turkey, sides, and a pie.
KTEN.com
Best Luxury Condominiums in Downtown Austin
Originally Posted On: https://www.spyglassrealty.com/blog/best-luxury-condominiums-in-downtown-austin.html. Downtown Austin has become a popular place to live and work. There are many reasons why downtown Austin is growing at such a rapid pace. Its close proximity to great shopping and dining options, easy access to public transportation, and scenic outdoor spaces all makeup part of what makes it so appealing.
virtualbx.com
New Multi-Micro Housing Community Nears Completion In Austin’s Growing East Side
Austin (Travis County) — Austin based developer, Watershed Development Group, broke ground on the 34,364 square foot multifamily project, Sixth and Chicon, located at 1812 East 6th Street earlier this year. The complex, designed by Mark Odom Studio, with construction by Cadence McShane Construction, engineering by Civilitude Planning &...
Where to find a Thanksgiving meal in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Feeling festive this Thanksgiving but not wanting to spend the day cooking? Here’s a look at some of the local restaurants and grocery stores offering holiday dinners and prepared meals. Nido at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake. Nido will offer a seated four-course meal...
TODAY.com
This one-of-a-kind neighborhood is filled with 3D-printed homes
In Georgetown, Texas, massive machines are building 100 3D-printed homes on site. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Kerry Sanders shares a glimpse at the technology that could change the future of home construction.Nov. 18, 2022.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Heather at Texas Humane Heroes
If you're looking for a pup who loves the great outdoors as much as you do, Heather might be perfect for your home. Just shy of a year old, she has boundless energy, is extremely curious, and loves to take walks. Heather is available for adoption at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander.
austinot.com
Christmas tree lighting Austin 2022 – 7 events & ceremonies near you
‘Tis the season to be jolly! The holiday season is here which means it’s time for everything bright, sparkly, and fun. Of course, kicking off the holiday season wouldn’t be complete with brilliant Christmas tree lighting events. And when it comes to Christmas tree lighting in Austin, you would never be disappointed.
fox7austin.com
Austin Empty Bowl Project cookbook recipes with FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Empty Bowl Project returns in-person this Sunday at the Central Texas Food Bank. The event, held every year the Sunday before Thanksgiving since 1997, is an effort by Austin-area potters to help fight hunger in our community. All proceeds go to CTFB's Kids Cafe program which "provides a safe, nurturing place where children receive a hot, nutritious dinner, as well as help with homework," says the AEBP website, and Meals on Wheels Central Texas's Meals for Kids program.
Malvern Books in Austin set to close on New Year's Eve
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin classic Malvern Books has announced that they will be closing their doors at the end of the year. Local bookstore in Central Austin, Malvern Books, has announced on their Twitter account that they will officially be closing their doors on Dec. 31. The store has been open for the last nine years on West 29th Street and has been home to all kinds of books that founder Joe Bratcher loved:
Voodoo Doughnuts to open second Austin location before end of 2022
It's the sixth new store this year.
Central Texas Food Bank says Thanksgiving food needs up despite ongoing supply chain issues
The organization usually distributes 12,000-14,000 turkeys, but they are expecting to give out over 16,000 turkeys this holiday season.
Williamson County animal shelter at ‘unsustainable’ capacity
The shelter said it accepted double digits of animals in six of the last seven days. The shelter is having "an extremely critical space crisis for their dogs," the shelter said in a release.
Pflugerville plans Dessau Road improvements, asks for resident feedback
The city is creating a corridor study for FM 865, or Dessau Road, between Wells Branch Parkway and SH 130.
Blue Genie Art Bazaar reopens Friday
The Blue Genie Art Bazaar, a holiday shopping tradition in Austin since 2001, reopens Friday morning.
The Verge apartment complex rising in Kyle
A new apartment complex called The Verge is set to start leasing in February in Kyle. (Courtesy Kalterra Capital Partners) Dallas-based real estate company Kalterra Capital Partners is bringing another apartment complex to the Austin metro area with The Verge apartment complex in Kyle. Kalterra is also in the process of building another multifamily community called The Dylan in San Marcos.
Austin Public Works recommends complete replacement of Barton Springs Bridge
The city was deciding between rehabilitating the current structure or a complete replacement. After evaluating the risks and benefits, they decided to recommend the replacement option.
Comments / 0