fox7austin.com

Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open

The Junior League of Austin is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. JLA president Shannon Creekmur joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share all about the event and what the proceeds help fund.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Local non-profit helps single moms by repairing cars

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — It’s the last thing Tamra Mangum was thinking about it – car repairs.  After her husband’s unexpected death, she said it was tough juggling her family, home life and work. “Typically, there’s a lot of support in the beginning. And you have a lot of people that surround you and see how they […]
HUTTO, TX
KTEN.com

Best Luxury Condominiums in Downtown Austin

Originally Posted On: https://www.spyglassrealty.com/blog/best-luxury-condominiums-in-downtown-austin.html. Downtown Austin has become a popular place to live and work. There are many reasons why downtown Austin is growing at such a rapid pace. Its close proximity to great shopping and dining options, easy access to public transportation, and scenic outdoor spaces all makeup part of what makes it so appealing.
virtualbx.com

New Multi-Micro Housing Community Nears Completion In Austin’s Growing East Side

Austin (Travis County) — Austin based developer, Watershed Development Group, broke ground on the 34,364 square foot multifamily project, Sixth and Chicon, located at 1812 East 6th Street earlier this year. The complex, designed by Mark Odom Studio, with construction by Cadence McShane Construction, engineering by Civilitude Planning &...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Where to find a Thanksgiving meal in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Feeling festive this Thanksgiving but not wanting to spend the day cooking? Here’s a look at some of the local restaurants and grocery stores offering holiday dinners and prepared meals. Nido at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake. Nido will offer a seated four-course meal...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Heather at Texas Humane Heroes

If you're looking for a pup who loves the great outdoors as much as you do, Heather might be perfect for your home. Just shy of a year old, she has boundless energy, is extremely curious, and loves to take walks. Heather is available for adoption at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander.
LEANDER, TX
austinot.com

Christmas tree lighting Austin 2022 – 7 events & ceremonies near you

‘Tis the season to be jolly! The holiday season is here which means it’s time for everything bright, sparkly, and fun. Of course, kicking off the holiday season wouldn’t be complete with brilliant Christmas tree lighting events. And when it comes to Christmas tree lighting in Austin, you would never be disappointed.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Empty Bowl Project cookbook recipes with FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Empty Bowl Project returns in-person this Sunday at the Central Texas Food Bank. The event, held every year the Sunday before Thanksgiving since 1997, is an effort by Austin-area potters to help fight hunger in our community. All proceeds go to CTFB's Kids Cafe program which "provides a safe, nurturing place where children receive a hot, nutritious dinner, as well as help with homework," says the AEBP website, and Meals on Wheels Central Texas's Meals for Kids program.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Malvern Books in Austin set to close on New Year's Eve

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin classic Malvern Books has announced that they will be closing their doors at the end of the year. Local bookstore in Central Austin, Malvern Books, has announced on their Twitter account that they will officially be closing their doors on Dec. 31. The store has been open for the last nine years on West 29th Street and has been home to all kinds of books that founder Joe Bratcher loved:
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Verge apartment complex rising in Kyle

A new apartment complex called The Verge is set to start leasing in February in Kyle. (Courtesy Kalterra Capital Partners) Dallas-based real estate company Kalterra Capital Partners is bringing another apartment complex to the Austin metro area with The Verge apartment complex in Kyle. Kalterra is also in the process of building another multifamily community called The Dylan in San Marcos.
KYLE, TX

