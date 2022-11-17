A one-day winter survival donation drive is underway today at First Christian Church in Eugene. KLCC checked in on Operation Winter Survival Stockpile this morning. Into its first hour, the drive was off to a modest start. Tables with labeled totes and bins were spread out across a large intake area, with a few items. But people kept coming in, with donated goods for the homeless community.

