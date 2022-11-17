Read full article on original website
1-day donation drive for Operation Winter Survival Stockpile happening in Eugene
A one-day winter survival donation drive is underway today at First Christian Church in Eugene. KLCC checked in on Operation Winter Survival Stockpile this morning. Into its first hour, the drive was off to a modest start. Tables with labeled totes and bins were spread out across a large intake area, with a few items. But people kept coming in, with donated goods for the homeless community.
UO’s interim president says geopolitics and pandemic still having affect on enrollment
A decline in the University of Oregon’s international student population continues to affect overall enrollment, according to the school's interim president. Patrick Phillips spoke Friday at the City Club of Eugene. He said in particular, the number of students from China has dropped significantly over the past five years...
No. 12 Ducks top No. 10 Utes
Updated 11/20 @11:00 am: Oregon rose to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 released Sunday, Nov. 20. Utah slipped four spots to No. 14. Original Story: No. 12 Oregon eked out a 20-17 win over No. 10 Utah in Eugene Saturday. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, whose start was questionable...
Oregon State downs Arizona State in Tempe for first time in 50 years
Updated 11/20 @11:00 am: Oregon State rose three spots to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 rankings released Sunday, Nov. 20. Original Story: No. 25 Oregon State won at Arizona State for the first time since 1972 Saturday, beating the Sun Devils 31-7. The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) had...
