ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UK braced for strong winds, heavy rain, flooding and snow

By Luke O'Reilly
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C79Gn_0jEaCCye00

The UK is braced for strong winds, heavy rain, flooding and snowfall in a change to the unseasonably warm weather.

There are yellow rain warnings in place until 6pm on Friday across the east of Scotland and the north-east of England .

Meanwhile, on Friday, an amber rain warning is in place for the north-east of Scotland from the early hours until 3pm.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said amber warning areas would experience more than 100mm of rain.

“With this kind of rainfall, we are expecting some flooding,” he said.

Mr Morgan said that coastal areas would also be battered by strong winds.

“We have very strong onshore winds and very large waves,” he added.

“There may be some disruption to transport, including ferries and the road network.”

He added that yellow warning areas might also see some flooding.

Temperatures would be more typical for this time of year, hovering around 9C (48F) to 11C (52F).

Turning to the weekend, Mr Morgan said the weather would be “quite clear” but with a chance of snow.

“It stays quite clear over the weekend,” he said.

“We may see the first snowflakes of autumn over high ground and in the Scottish hills and the Pennines.”

England fans could expect unsettled weather during the team’s first World Cup match against Iran on Monday.

“There is more uncertainty than usual after Sunday,” he said.

“It will probably be pretty unsettled, with some rain at times and possibly quite windy as well.”

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week

It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall

Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TODAY.com

First storm of winter season takes aim at Northeast

The first storm of the season is taking aim at the Northeast on Wednesday, bringing a dangerous mix of rain, sleet and snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the storm system.Nov. 16, 2022.
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
104.1 WIKY

Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The powerful Jan. 15 underwater eruption of Tonga’s Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in the South Pacific produced a plume that soared higher into Earth’s atmosphere than any other on record – about 35 miles (57 km) – as it extended more than halfway to space, researchers said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

The Independent

927K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy