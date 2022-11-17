Read full article on original website
China Reveals 536-Horsepower Electric Minivan With 510-Mile Range
If you haven't been paying attention lately, you might not know that buyers in China have access to way more electric vehicle options than we have in the United States. China gets EVs from established brands like Toyota and local creations such as the Avatr 11, which produces 578 horsepower and can go 422 miles on a charge. Chinese automaker Geely, which owns familiar global brands like Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo, just released a new electric MPV called the Zeekr 009, which looks fantastic.
Autoblog
L.A. Auto Show: Genesis X Convertible, Toyota Prius and more | Autoblog Podcast #756
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. The Los Angeles Auto Show wrapped up this week, and we talk about some of the highlights from the show, and the events surrounding it, like the new Toyota Prius, Genesis X Convertible concept, new Lucid Air trims and the Lucid Gravity SUV. John talks about traveling to Sweden for the reveal of the Volvo EX90. They also talk about the cars they've been driving, including the Nissan Leaf, Nissan Kicks, Mercedes EQB and Jeep Wagoneer. They also shoot the breeze about late fall beer, courtesy of an email from a listener.
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. It isn't cheap, especially...
Autoblog
How the Hyundai N Vision 74, 1974 Pony Coupe Concept and DeLorean DMC-12 intersect
LOS ANGELES — Ever since Hyundai revealed the N Vision 74, we’ve been simply wishing for it and its outstanding design to be announced as a production model. That’s not happening today, but the designer of the car, SangYup Lee, had some tidbits to share about this car’s past and where it fits in with wedge history. Of course, we listened closely.
Autoblog
VinFast VF6, VF7 debut in L.A., and a sports car could be added to lure U.S. buyers
The four EVs, which ranged in size from small five-passenger crossovers to large seven-passenger SUVs, is part of the company's effort to resonate with U.S. consumers. In an EV market that now has just about every automaker jumping in, it may take more than simply offering SUVs. Although choice is part of the plan, according to Craig Westbrook, the chief service officer of VinFast U.S.
Autoblog
Fiat 500e will be Stellantis' EV test run in the U.S.
LOS ANGELES – While we're excited for the Fiat 500e's arrival in the U.S., and we think there's a clear niche for it, we still had loads of questions about what models were coming, if any changes would be made and what else might be coming for the Italian brand. And in a roundtable interview with Fiat Brand CEO Olivier François, we learned all that and more. So let's go over the fascinating electric future of Fiat in the U.S.
teslarati.com
Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan unveiling: 340-mile range, 320 horsepower, 77.4kWh battery
Hyundai has unveiled its new all-electric sedan, the Hyundai Ioniq 6. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 made its first appearance earlier this year, and now the vehicle will be coming to the U.S. in the spring of next year. Today’s unveiling at the LA Auto Show included numerous details about the model coming to the U.S. There is a lot to be excited about.
WacoTrib.com
Japan Toyota Prius
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style. The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo, says the company is still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. The fifth-generation Prius hybrid models will go on sale this winter first in Japan then the U.S.. Prices have not been announced. Toyota swapped an older nickel-metal-hydride battery for a smaller, lighter lithium-ion battery. The result will be almost double the horsepower, quicker acceleration and 50% longer range.
ktalnews.com
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius due for Nov. 16 reveal
A new generation of the Toyota Prius is at last ready for a debut this Wednesday, Nov. 16. The 2023 Toyota Prius will mark the first full redesign for this efficiency icon since the arrival of the very energy-efficient Tesla Model 3. The last time the Prius was fully redesigned was for the 2016 model year. Then a much-improved plug-in Prius Prime rolled in for 2017, followed by all-wheel-drive Prius AWD-e versions for 2019.
Autoblog
2024 Subaru Impreza gets sportier with new RS, is hatchback only
LOS ANGELES — The Subaru Impreza has for years now been the basis upon which more interesting cars have been built. First it was the WRX and later the Crosstrek. While the WRX has drifted away from the Impreza to be its own thing, the Crosstrek continues on as a lifted Impreza hatchback and a go-to choice for those who want go-anywhere capability in a smaller, more economical package.
Autoblog
Corvette Museum puts Corvette ZR1 Easter egg on a pallet
In numerous conversations over the years with teams that develop the Chevrolet Corvette, it's obvious how much work they put into having fun with America's sports car and the car's fans. The crew seems to be having special fun with the C8, a model that started its life by going where no Corvette had gone before and only continues to do so. The teasing continued over the summer, perhaps unintentionally, but few realized it until recently. When Corvette Blogger toured the restoration workshop during the 28th Anniversary Celebration at the National Corvette Museum in September, the outlet did a video walkaround of an LT6 engine used in the Z06 sitting on a wood pallet specially constructed to hold the 5.5-liter V8. At the front of the engine, a square black piece of tape covered a portion of the pallet. No one paid attention to it.
Autoblog
Tesla recalls 321,000 Model 3 and Model Y for taillamp problem
Tesla has issued a recall covering more than 321,000 vehicles due to taillamps that may fail to illuminate. Model Ys from 2020-2023 are included in the recall, but only Model 3 vehicles from the 2023 model year built between October 19 and November 5, 2022, may be affected. Tesla estimates that less than 1% of vehicles on the road in the United States exhibit the defect. Interestingly, Tesla says it "observed customer complaints primarily from foreign markets."
Autoblog
Ford F-150 recall for wiper motors expanded with 450,000 more trucks
In March of this year, Ford recalled the 2021 F-150 for faulty windshield wiper motors. Supplier manufacturing issues forced 157,036 pickups to return to the dealer to have the motors replaced because they could burn out and stop working within a few months. Documents cite possible "circuit board damage due to high transient voltage spikes and poor-quality wiper motor electrical terminals," and erratic wiper action could come before failure. The March recall affected trucks built at the Dearborn Truck Plant from January 8, 2020 to March 22, 2021, and trucks built at the Kansas City Assembly Plant from February 12, 2020 to March 22, 2020. It appears all of the at-risk trucks didn't get flagged in that action, so Ford's initiated a new recall for the same issue. This time the F-150 vehicle population is 453,650 trucks from the 2021 and 2022 model years, but it excludes trucks built at the Dearborn Truck Plant from May 3, 2021 to September 10. During the time these trucks were built, the Dearborn plant was being supplied with a new wiper motor design.
Autoblog
GM service centers now working on Teslas, says Mark Reuss
GM spent its Investor Day 2022 in New York City touting how its EV investments over the past few years are beginning to show the fruit to come. Presentation slides for automaker president Mark Reuss advertised the Chevrolet Bolt being the number one mass-market EV, production plans for one million EVs in 2025, "transparent VIN-level pricing" on a new digital retail platform, and the arrival of a battery-electric Silverado pickup with a 20,000-pound towing capacity. Another few slides veered left into wholly surprising territory: Reuss said GM dealer service centers have made "11,180 repairs on Teslas" since 2021. Barron's first reported the news.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 2000 Honda Passport 4WD
The suits at American Honda Motor Company must have spent the bulk of the 1990s tearing out their hair in frustration as their rivals raked in big money from the sales of ever-more-profitable SUVs, even as American car shoppers lost interest in sedans and hatchbacks. Oh, sure, the Civic-based CR-V appeared here for the 1997 model year and sold well enough, but the lack of a larger SUV pained Honda more with each passing year. With the Acura MDX and Honda Pilot not ready for showrooms until the 2001 and 2002 model years, respectively, some stopgap had to be found. Isuzu stepped up and made a deal with Honda: the Rodeo would get Honda badges and become the Passport, while the Trooper would show up in Acura showrooms with SLX badges (for the 1994 and 1995 model years, respectively). Here's one of those Passports, found in a Denver-area self-service yard.
Autoblog
Save up to $200 with these Tire Rack Black Friday deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Winter has officially arrived, so for many of us it's time to switch up our vehicles with a fresh new set of tires. Luckily, there are a handful of Black Friday deals to be had at Tire Rack. They include prepaid rebate cards, mail-in rebates and one even offers a gift card to the Notre Dame bookstore. No matter what brand of tires you prefer, there's a good chance you can find a solid deal to take advantage of. A few of these are expiring soon, so don't wait!
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz to pay $5.5 million to settle Arizona diesel ad case
WASHINGTON — German automaker Mercedes-Benz and auto supplier Robert Bosch LLC have agreed to pay a total of about $6 million to resolve a lawsuit over diesel advertising claims, the U.S. state of Arizona said on Friday. Under the proposed settlement, Mercedes-Benz will pay $2.8 million in consumer restitution,...
Autoblog
Best early Black Friday deals on whole-house and portable generators including Champion, DuroMax and more
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It may be early, but the Black Friday deals have already started to pop up. Electrify your Black Friday savings with these awesome whole-house and portable generator deals. Check out this list below with some of the best we could find. We'll be keeping this page updated up to and throughout the big day as well, so check back often!
