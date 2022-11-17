ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

WhatsApp update means users can now message themselves

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtckT_0jEaC5so00

WhatsApp will finally let people talk to someone they never could before: themselves.

On some platforms, messaging oneself is a useful way of storing information, or transferring it between devices. Some chat apps, such as Slack, encourage using a conversation with yourself as a way of jotting down notes.

But others, including WhatsApp, have not let people talk to themselves at all. With a new update, however, it is becoming possible.

With a new version of the app for iOS and Android, users can now start a conversation with themselves. The feature is rolling out slowly and may not be available for everyone yet, but should arrive automatically.

If it is available, then users can start a new chat, and will see themselves listed at the top of the screen, alongside a message encouraging people to “message yourself”. It is available in the iOS version 2.22.23.74, and Android version 2.22.23.77.

Messaging oneself can be a useful way of jotting down information without leaving the chat app, for instance. It can also be a useful way of getting information or files from one device to another, since many chat apps including WhatsApp can be used across different platforms.

If someone sends themselves a picture from their phone, for instance, then it will be available on the web version of WhatsApp so that it can be used on there.

WhatsApp has recently added improvements to the feature that allows people to sign in on other devices. Newer versions of the app allow people to use the same account on multiple devices, where they will stay signed in – where previously other versions of the app simply mirrored the phone, and required it to stay turned on.

Before now, texting oneself on WhatsApp was only possible using complicated workarounds. The most straightforward one was to create a group and then kick out other people who were in it – which could be annoying to anyone else involved.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!

There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
shefinds

3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts

To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
BGR.com

Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone

Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
The Independent

The Independent

927K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy