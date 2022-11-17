Read full article on original website
KEYC
No. 2 GAC overwhelms Bethel, now 8-0 overall
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 2 Gustavus Adolphus College women’s hockey team (8-0, 4-0 MIAC) completed its sweep of Bethel with a 7-1 victory on Saturday at Don Roberts Ice Rink. The Golden Gusties were led by Rachel Wieland and Clara Billings who scored twice, respectively. GAC...
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-18-2022 - clipped version
Members of local church organizations and the Mennonite mobile cannery came together on Thursday to produce and pack 10,000 pounds of poultry to provide food for Ukrainians in need. Van crashes into tree in Nicollet County. Updated: 6 hours ago. A van carrying six individuals, all from St. Paul, was...
KEYC
Hwy 22 reopens
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 22 South of St. Peter has reopened following the installation of approach panels to the overflow bridge. The portion of the highway used by drivers between Mankato and St. Peter had been closed since Nov. 7. Throughout the project, commuters were detoured to Hwy 169.
KEYC
Minnesota AG shuts down fraudulent debt relief company
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announces it has shut down a fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company that was taking advantage of customers for their money. Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has obtained a settlement with Express Enrollment, LLC, which conducts business as SLFD...
KEYC
Gustavus onto NCAA Elite Eight after dramatic shootout victory over St. Olaf
CHICAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Adolphus College men’s soccer team captured another penalty kick victory after a 2-2 double overtime draw against MIAC-rival St. Olaf in the NCAA DII men’s soccer third round on Saturday in Chicago. GAC’s regulation goals were scored by junior striker Raphael Cattelin.
