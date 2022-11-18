Pelosi takes subtle dig at Donald Trump in leadership farewell speech

Outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi included a dig at former President Donald Trump during her leadership farewell address on the floor of the House on Thursday morning.

“It’s been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people,” Ms Pelosi said. “I have enjoyed working with three presidents.”

Ms Pelosi then highlighted her work on investing in clean energy with President George Bush , passing the Affordable Care Act alongside President Barack Obama , and taking action on infrastructure, health care, and climate action with President Joe Biden .

Ms Pelosi did not mention Mr Trump, who she frequently clashed with as Democratic leader during his four tumultuous years in the White House.

The Republicans narrowly won back control of the House of Representatives in last Tuesday’s midterm election, though their majority will likely be one of the slimmest in recent history after an unexpectedly strong Democratic showing in states across the country.

Nevertheless, Ms Pelosi, 82, announced Thursday that she will step aside as Democratic leader when the new Congress opens in January. Rep Steny Hoyer, her longtime deputy, will also leave the party’s leadership next year.

The announcement brings to an end a historic leadership tenure. Ms Pelsoi was the first woman to lead a party in Congress and became the first female House speaker when the Democrats took back control of the chamber in 2006 during the presidency of Mr Bush.

Her first tenure as Speaker ended following the 2010 midterm elections, but Ms Pelsoi retained her position as leader and was sworn in ans Speaker for a second time following the Democrats’ success in the 2018 midterm election. That victory put in a prime position to try to hold Mr Trump accountable — and over the next two-plus years, the House impeached Mr Trump twice. He was never convicted in the Senate.

Ms Pelosi was serving as Speaker on January 6 of last year, when rioters and insurrectionists inspired by Mr Trump’s claims of election fraud stormed the Capitol building and threatened her safety in an apparent attempt to keep Mr Trump in power past the expiration of his four-year term.

On that day, Ms Pelosi said she would “punch [Mr Trump] out” if he came to the Capitol building.

Ms Pelosi won re-election last week to her San Francisco seat and is set to remain in Congress next year, albeit not in a leadership role. Ms Pelosi, who grew up in a political family in Baltimore, was first elected to represent the city in 1987 following a stint as chair of the California Democratic Party.

A one-time member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Ms Pelosi largely governed from the middle of the Democratic caucus and was known for her firm grip on the votes of her fellow Democratic House members.