In pictures: ‘Atrocious’ weather as band of rain travels across the UK

By Pa
 3 days ago

Heavy rain has affected much of the UK, as the Met Office warned that conditions may be ‘atrocious’ for many areas and the Highlands could see some snow.

Hundreds of passengers are stranded in Newcastle after flooding in Scotland wreaks travel mayhem as more than a MONTH'S rain falls in 24 hours - Met Office issues amber alert and warns 'atrocious' weather will put lives at risk

Hundreds of people have been left stranded at Newcastle Station after flooding in Scotland wreaked travel chaos, with passengers told they might have to wait five hours for replacement buses. A month's worth of rainfall has hit parts of the east coast of Scotland over the past two days, causing...
UK weather: Amber rain warning in place as Britain braces for ‘danger to life’ floods

Heavy rain is causing disruption with flooding on some roads and an amber weather warning in place in eastern parts of the country.The amber “heavy rain” alert covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth and Kinross until 3pm on Friday, and warns some fast-flowing or deep floodwater is likely, “causing danger to life”.A yellow warning is in place for a large part of eastern Scotland until 6pm on Friday.Authorities said the rain will make driving difficult, with the potential for reduced visibility and surface water, and conditions likely to affect travel on both the trunk road and rail network.⚠️ 🌧️ Journeys...
UK braced for strong winds, heavy rain, flooding and snow

The UK is braced for strong winds, heavy rain, flooding and snowfall in a change to the unseasonably warm weather.There are yellow rain warnings in place until 6pm on Friday across the east of Scotland and the north-east of England.Meanwhile, on Friday, an amber rain warning is in place for the north-east of Scotland from the early hours until 3pm.🌧️ Some parts of eastern Scotland may see as much #rain in the next 24-36 hours, as they'd typically expect to see during an entire average NovemberHere's a look at how much rain is expected today and tomorrow 👇 pic.twitter.com/9kKYj1Zqdm— Met...
UK weather: Met Office warns of flooding as heavy rain to lash country for days

Drivers have been warned of “very heavy delays” amid flooding caused by downpours set to lash parts of the UK for the next three days.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain, which arrived in Cornwall on Wednesday afternoon and is set to travel across the country before passing over Scotland’s east coast on Friday.Conditions may be “atrocious” for much of the UK, while the Scottish highlands could see some snow, the forecaster said.In West Sussex, the A27 was closed westbound near Worthing following a large flood and a crash on Wednesday, while travel service Romanse warned...
