How does this help with the ‘climate’?
Oregon’s state land-use regulators are telling Albany, Corvallis and other cities above 50,000 population to designate “climate friendly” parts of town where people can live so they don’t need to drive to meet day-to-day needs. This state order is causing lots of work in city planning...
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
klcc.org
UO’s interim president says geopolitics and pandemic still having affect on enrollment
A decline in the University of Oregon’s international student population continues to affect overall enrollment, according to the school's interim president. Patrick Phillips spoke Friday at the City Club of Eugene. He said in particular, the number of students from China has dropped significantly over the past five years...
philomathnews.com
Lumina announces new executive director
Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care announced this week the appointment of Amy Baird as executive director. Baird served as Lumina’s social services manager for two years, overseeing bereavement, caregiver support, volunteer and transitions programs. With over 20 years of experience in social work, Baird is familiar with local resources, community partners and the needs of patients in Linn and Benton counties.
hh-today.com
Razing 300 W. First: Three bids received
Three contractors from the Portland area submitted bids to demolish the former downtown Albany branch of the Wells Fargo Bank at 300 W. First Ave. The bids, opened Nov. 15, ranged from about $239,000 to nearly $385,000. The Albany urban renewal agency, ARA, bought the property in 2019 for $1.5...
kezi.com
Public to weigh in on Eugene ordinance banning natural gas in newly constructed low-rise homes
EUGENE, Ore. -- There's a lot of heat over the city of Eugene's electrification plan. On Monday, a public hearing is set to take place on a new ordinance to ban natural gas in newly constructed low-rise residential homes. Discussion on banning natural gas in newly constructed residential, commercial and...
orangemedianetwork.com
Benton County Sheriff responds to passing on Measure 114
Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan recently came out against Measure 114, a law banning gun magazines capable of holding more than ten rounds of ammunition. On her Facebook page, Duncan stated “I want to send a clear message to Linn County residents that the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is NOT going to be enforcing magazine capacity limits.”
kezi.com
How inflation is impacting Oregonians' Thanksgiving this year
EUGENE, Ore. -- Everything from gas prices and grocery costs could cost more this Thanksgiving because of inflation. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, grocery costs are up 13% compared to one year ago. People living in Eugene said they've been noticing the rising prices and making adjustments. "I...
ijpr.org
Mon 8:30 | Roseburg robotics company branches out from timber, in The Ground Floor
Some of the dullest jobs on assembly lines have been taken over by robots. That is true in the timber industry as well, where people who used to perform the same sets of motions all day long can now run and fix the robots who do the work instead. This month our business segment,
klcc.org
Waldport statue honors Black Oregon luminary
A new statue will be unveiled in Waldport on Saturday, honoring a prominent figure in Oregon’s Black history. Louis Southworth arrived in Oregon in 1858 as a slave, but he eventually purchased his freedom. He helped to found the first public school in Waldport, and served as school board president. He was also a blacksmith, a musician and a ferry operator.
wholecommunity.news
Ready NW considers threats from dam breach, flooding
Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to talk about flooding Nov. 14. Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed a discussion on flooding. Introducing Jacque Wurster at the River Road Community meeting on Nov. 14, co-chair Clare Strawn. [00:00:11] Clare Strawn...
4A Oregon high school football playoffs leaders through Round 2
Class 4A football playoffs statistical leaders through Round 2, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians. Leaders will be updated throughout the postseason. Please send game-by-game stats to rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com. See the final regular-season leaders here.Tucker Jackson ...
Emerald Media
Man dies from an assault on LTD bus near UO campus
A man has died from his injuries after being assaulted Saturday morning on a Lane Transit District bus heading westbound on 11th Avenue, according to a University of Oregon Campus Crime Alert. A man was hit at 9:06 a.m. on the bus, according to a Eugene Police Department press release....
KVAL
Sewer issue forces cancellation of Roseburg Senior Center Bazaar and Bake Sale
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg says that sewer issues at the Roseburg Senior Center have cancelled or possibly postponed the Roseburg Senior Center Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale. Meals are not expected to be offered to seniors Saturday. The cancelled sale, expected to run Saturday and Sunday,...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police seeking witnesses of assault on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking witnesses of an assault that happened on an LTD bus Saturday morning. According to police. at 9:06 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), a man hit another male on an LTD bus. The male suspect left. EPD and University of Oregon PD...
philomathnews.com
Fire destroys rural house southwest of Philomath
A fire in the early morning hours Thursday destroyed a house on Henderson Road about eight miles southwest of Philomath. The residents of the house, which is located on Starker Forests property, were not home at the time of the fire, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Deputy Fire Chief Rich...
klcc.org
1-day donation drive for Operation Winter Survival Stockpile happening in Eugene
A one-day winter survival donation drive is underway today at First Christian Church in Eugene. KLCC checked in on Operation Winter Survival Stockpile this morning. Into its first hour, the drive was off to a modest start. Tables with labeled totes and bins were spread out across a large intake area, with a few items. But people kept coming in, with donated goods for the homeless community.
kezi.com
Man hospitalized after alleged assault on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore.-- A man is hospitalized after an alleged assault on a Lane Transit District bus Saturday morning. Police said the assault happened around 9 a.m. This was on the EMX stop on 11th east of Kincaid. Fire and police responded to the scene and said the male victim was...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED FRAUD
A Roseburg woman was jailed for alleged fraud by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said officers conducted follow up on what was originally a mail theft case on August 22nd involving a check that had been written to a victim for $254. The victim found new information that the check had been cashed and that Ladonna Munion had signed the check.
kezi.com
Oregonians react to former President Donald Trump’s campaign announcement
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Reactions to former President Donald Trump’s declaration to run for a third time are mixed across Lane County. Those against the newly-announced campaign were focused on Trump’s pending legal and civil troubles, while those in support believe he can solve many of the country’s issues, despite those challenges.
