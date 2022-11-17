Read full article on original website
Trigg Sheriff's Department recover possible stolen trailer
The Trigg County Sheriff's Department has seized a trailer that they believe is stolen. The trailer was recovered through an investigation on a separate theft case. They say that the VIN and data plate has been removed, but hope that the rightful owner will recognize this trailer. Anyone that has...
cilfm.com
Thomas McCoy sentenced to 30 years for Kenda Ardery murder
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A West Frankfort man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2019 murder. Thomas McCoy pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder in the death of Kendra Ardery, 29. Lesser charges were dropped in exchange for McCoy’s guilty plea. McCoy will not be eligible for early release.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wanted Paducah woman recognized by police, arrested in front of courthouse
PADUCAH — Paducah police recognized a woman they wanted for suspected drug trafficking as she was sitting in a car in front of the McCracken County Courthouse, they say, leading to her arrest. According to a Thursday morning release, 57-year-old Shelia Shumpert of Paducah was indicted on four counts...
wpsdlocal6.com
West Frankfort, Illinois, man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of 29-year-old woman
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — A man charged with the 2019 murder of a southern Illinois woman after leading investigators to her body entered a guilty plea in Franklin County this week. Court records available at judici.com show Thomas McCoy pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday, and he was sentenced...
wevv.com
Multiple fatal overdoses lead to arrest of Madisonville man on fentanyl trafficking charges
Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say that investigations into multiple overdoses, some fatal, have led to the arrest of a fentanyl trafficker. The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE-Narcotics Unit says that a large-scale drug trafficking organization involving 21-year-old Demario Murray of Madisonville has been under investigation since sometime earlier this year. Throughout...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police searching for woman charged with opioid trafficking
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a woman charged with four counts of drug trafficking. Police say she's charged in connection to an ongoing investigation into opioid trafficking. The police department is searching for 57-year-old Shelia Annie Shumpert of Paducah, wanted on charges of trafficking carfentanil...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Pursuit With Law Enforcement In Trigg County
A man was charged after he reportedly led law enforcement on a pursuit in Trigg County Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 28-year-old Jonathan Garner on Tyler Road and he fled turning onto Kentucky 139 then Kentucky 276. The pursuit reportedly ended when deputies...
KFVS12
Du Quoin man sentenced for violating protection order
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was sentenced recently for violating a protection order. According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Dustin Lee Dimitroff, 26, of Du Quoin, was sentenced to 5.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in each case.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. authorities seize nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills in large drug bust
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities conducted a massive drug bust in Hopkins County on Thursday. The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE and Narcotics Unit arrested one man in connection to a drug trafficking organization. The unit says they have been investigating fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths over the last 11 months. Officials say...
wsiu.org
A Union County man is convicted of grooming and other charges
A Union County man has been convicted of grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and solicitation to meet a child. The Union County State’s Attorney reports 51-year-old Billy Tellor of Dongola was charged with using the internet to contact a child via an instant messaging service with the intent to commit a sex offense against the child.
wpsdlocal6.com
24-year-old Princeton man killed in single-vehicle collision with tree
EDDYVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that took the life of a Caldwell County man on Thursday evening. According to a release from the KSP, 24-year-old Jordan Duff of Princeton was driving a Ford Ecosport southbound on KY-293 when the SUV drove off the road and hit a tree.
wjpf.com
Dongola man convicted of grooming and indecent solicitation of a child
UNION COUNTY, IL. (WJPF) – A man has been charged for contacting a child through an instant messaging service with the intent to commit a sex offense against the child. 51 year old Billy Tellor of Dongola was convicted Wednesday November 16th of grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and solicitation to meet a child, all Class 4 Felonies. He will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of his convictions.
WBBJ
Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office captain gets escort
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department escorted one of their own in a procession of honor. Officers escorted the body of Capt. Marty Plunk, of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday. He was escorted from George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home to Dresden.
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man sentenced to 7.5 years for unlawful use of weapons by a felon
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced to 7.5 years for an unlawful use of weapons by a felon charge. Tyree McQueen-Johnson, 31, of Carbondale was sentenced after pleading guilty in Jackson County to the charge of unlawful use of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.
kbsi23.com
Princeton man killed in crash in Lyon County
(KBSI) – A Caldwell County man died in a crash Thursday night in Lyon County. Kentucky State Police received a call just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 17 about a crash near the 2900 block KY-293. Jordan Duff, 24, of Princeton was driving a 2020 Ford Ecosport southbound on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray woman arrested, accused of stealing $22,000 from senior
MURRAY, KY — A Murray woman has been arrested following accusations that she stole $22,000 from a senior Murray resident, the Murray Police Department says. According to a Wednesday release, 35-year-old Dawn Metcalf is charged with two counts of theft by deception over $10,000, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree, and one count of knowing abuse or neglect of an adult.
KFVS12
I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning, November 20. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 10:18 a.m. They said two people were taken to an area hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries.”
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Arrested On Escape Charge
A Princeton man has been arrested on two warrants out of Christian County. Assistant Princeton Police Chief Shane Allison says 48-year old Carlos Siggus was taken into custody around 12:40 Monday afternoon on a Christian County bench warrant charging him with contempt of court. He was also served with a Christian County arrest warrant charging him with second-degree escape.
kbsi23.com
Norris City man facing terroristic threats and intimidation charge
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – A Norris City man faces a terroristic threats and intimidation charge. The Harrisburg Police Department began conducting an investigation into the threat of an active shooter during the overnight hours of November 14. Hunter D. Gross, 19, of Norris City is accused of making threats.
