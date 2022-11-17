Man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart dies in police custody

A man who hijacked a plane before threatening to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, four days after being transferred.

Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Detention Center in Miami on November 14, the Federal Bureau of Prisons revealed on Wednesday.

"Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued. Mr. Patterson was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel," the bureau said in a statement. "No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger."

Patterson's cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the bureau. He arrived at the Federal Detention Center in Miami on November 10 after being transferred from a state prison in Mississippi, and was awaiting a psychological examination.

Patterson had been in custody since September 3, when he stole a Beechcraft King Air 90 from Tupelo Regional Airport and circled a local Walmart for the better part of five hours, threatening to crash into it .

Shortly after taking control of the plane, Patterson called 911 and said he was planning to crash into the store, according to the Tupelo Police Department. He then allegedly posted a goodbye message on Facebook.

"I have stolen a plane... get the Walmart on West Main Street evacuated because I am going to crash into it," he told the 911 dispatcher, according to an affidavit obtained by WTVA .

The Walmart was evacuated while police spoke to Patterson, who worked at the local airport but did not have a pilot's license.

He told the dispatcher that he took flying lessons "way back in the day" but that he mostly just looked at YouTube videos to figure out how to fly the plane, according to the affidavit.

"When asked what his motive was, Patterson stated 'I just don't want to live anymore and want to cause chaos while I'm at it,'" the affidavit shows. "He claimed, however, that he was not like a mass shooter in that he did not want to hurt anyone else."

Twelve minutes into the 911 call, Patterson doubled down on his intentions, saying "Y'all should see me circling right now, so know that this a real threat and not me f--king around with y'all," according to the affidavit.

After roughly five hours, Patterson landed in a field near Ripley, Mississippi with the help of a private pilot who told him how to land. He was immediately taken into custody.

During a search of the plane, authorities discovered a note seemingly written by Patterson that detailed his motive, according to the affidavit.

"First off, I am not insane... I am a normal human like everyone else. I am a person who is sick of the world and living in it. People are mean, politicians are psychopaths (ALL POLITICIANS!) and so many other things," the note states. "I picked Wal-Mart because it will be quick and easy to evacuate... Plus, the fact they are billionaires. They pay their workers only enough that they can apply for government assistance and keep the rest for themselves and their CEOs as they LIE about not being able to afford to pay working class people any more."

"I am at the end of the rope," the note continues. "Enjoy the world, fighting amongst each other and whatever else y'all do. I want no part of it anymore."

Patterson was facing state charges of grand larceny and making terroristic threats, in addition to federal charges of destruction of aircraft and threats involving the destruction of aircraft.