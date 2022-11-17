ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart dies in police custody

By Stephanie Raymond
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5nQU_0jEaBNeQ00

A man who hijacked a plane before threatening to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, four days after being transferred.

Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Detention Center in Miami on November 14, the Federal Bureau of Prisons revealed on Wednesday.

"Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued. Mr. Patterson was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel," the bureau said in a statement. "No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger."

Patterson's cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the bureau. He arrived at the Federal Detention Center in Miami on November 10 after being transferred from a state prison in Mississippi, and was awaiting a psychological examination.

Patterson had been in custody since September 3, when he stole a Beechcraft King Air 90 from Tupelo Regional Airport and circled a local Walmart for the better part of five hours, threatening to crash into it .

Shortly after taking control of the plane, Patterson called 911 and said he was planning to crash into the store, according to the Tupelo Police Department. He then allegedly posted a goodbye message on Facebook.

"I have stolen a plane... get the Walmart on West Main Street evacuated because I am going to crash into it," he told the 911 dispatcher, according to an affidavit obtained by WTVA .

The Walmart was evacuated while police spoke to Patterson, who worked at the local airport but did not have a pilot's license.

He told the dispatcher that he took flying lessons "way back in the day" but that he mostly just looked at YouTube videos to figure out how to fly the plane, according to the affidavit.

"When asked what his motive was, Patterson stated 'I just don't want to live anymore and want to cause chaos while I'm at it,'" the affidavit shows. "He claimed, however, that he was not like a mass shooter in that he did not want to hurt anyone else."

Twelve minutes into the 911 call, Patterson doubled down on his intentions, saying "Y'all should see me circling right now, so know that this a real threat and not me f--king around with y'all," according to the affidavit.

After roughly five hours, Patterson landed in a field near Ripley, Mississippi with the help of a private pilot who told him how to land. He was immediately taken into custody.

During a search of the plane, authorities discovered a note seemingly written by Patterson that detailed his motive, according to the affidavit.

"First off, I am not insane... I am a normal human like everyone else. I am a person who is sick of the world and living in it. People are mean, politicians are psychopaths (ALL POLITICIANS!) and so many other things," the note states. "I picked Wal-Mart because it will be quick and easy to evacuate... Plus, the fact they are billionaires. They pay their workers only enough that they can apply for government assistance and keep the rest for themselves and their CEOs as they LIE about not being able to afford to pay working class people any more."

"I am at the end of the rope," the note continues. "Enjoy the world, fighting amongst each other and whatever else y'all do. I want no part of it anymore."

Patterson was facing state charges of grand larceny and making terroristic threats, in addition to federal charges of destruction of aircraft and threats involving the destruction of aircraft.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darkhorsepressnow.com

Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested

On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police arrest suspect for illegally possessing, discharging firearm

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect with a previous felony conviction was arrested for having a firearm. Tupelo police arrived at Milford Street and the King Creek Apartment Complex for a shots-fired call. Tavis Gathings was arrested for the Discharge of a Firearm. Officers found a semi-automatic handgun, live...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo woman charged with armed robbery at Bank of Okolona

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is charged with armed robbery in a hold-up at a local bank. Bond for Itasca L. Cox was set at $100,000 by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Harry Sumner. As we reported yesterday, the robbery happened in the middle of the afternoon at...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

1 wounded, 1 arrested for Okolona shooting

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was wounded and one person was arrested for a shooting Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 in Okolona. Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin said the shooting happened shortly before 9:29 at a house on West Wheeler Avenue. The victim was shot in the chest and...
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Clay caregiver charged for exploiting vulnerable adult

CLAY COUNTY — A Cedar Bluff woman has been arrested and charged with exploiting a vulnerable adult, according to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott. Lori Chandler, 47, was working as a caregiver when family members determined something wasn’t right and contacted the authorities, Scott said. “(Chandler) had gotten...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Police Department searches for local shoplifters

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Department is searching for local shoplifters. The Four Seasons Farm and Garden store shared a video showing suspects placing store items underneath shirts and leaving out of the store. This is the second time this store has been hit by shoplifters this month.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Woman arrested for exploitation of vulnerable adult in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County sheriff made an arrest today in the Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult case. 47-year-old Lori Chandler of Cedar Bluff was arrested, and Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing. Chandler’s bond was set at $5,000. Anyone...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Tupelo Police Arrest Man On Felony Drug Charge

On November 6, the Tupelo Police Department responded to Kimbrough Avenue in reference to an unauthorized use of a vehicle. A victim stated that 41-year-old Kortez Wells, had taken their vehicle without permission. Officers arrived at the address and found Wells in that vehicle parked in the driveway. After an...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45

A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

19 arrested in Lowndes drug roundup

A 5-year-old girl passed by the open door of a dilapidated mobile home with an up-to-date camera system on the outside as law enforcement filled the lawn and porch. The adults inside were arrested moments later after officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the house. Early Wednesday, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

One killed in Lee County crash

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after a 2 car crash in Shannon. The accident happened Friday at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon. The Lee County Coroner reports that the 84 -year-old driver of one of the cars was killed. The victim’s name has...
LEE COUNTY, MS
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy