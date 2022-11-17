ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

outlooknewspapers.com

Spartan Girls Finish 1st, Boys Claim 2nd

First published in the Nov. 10 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada High School competed in the Rio Hondo League finals at Lacy Park in San Marino last Thursday. The Spartans varsity girls’ squad claimed the league title led by sophomore Maya DeBrouwer, who finished first the 3-mile run with a 17:31.6 time.
SAN MARINO, CA
Luminaires Event Supports Doheny Eye Institute

First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Luminaires, in their 47th year of supporting the world-renowned Doheny Eye Institute, celebrated DEI’s recent move to Pasadena at their October meeting held. Luminaires’ President Fran Biles and Treasurer Judy Kloner presented Dr. Deborah Ferrington, DEI’s chief scientific officer, and Molly Ann Woods, chief development officer, with a check for $140,125, proceeds from last June’s gala luncheon “Back in the High Life Again.” That fundraiser was organized by previous Benefit Chair Alison Winter under Past-President Suzanne Sposato.
PASADENA, CA
Pacific Clinics Celebrates Merger With Uplift Family Services

First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The merger of Uplift Family Services and Pacific Clinics, California’s leading nonprofit community-based behavioral health care providers was celebrated at Uplifting Communities: The 2022 Pacific Clinics Annual Celebration. The event raised more than $581,000, which will help...
PASADENA, CA
Halloween Dogs Strut Their Stuff in Parade

First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Adams Hill Neighborhood Association recently hosted its 6th annual Halloween Costume Dog Parade and Contest. The group gave out awards in eight different categories, including “prettiest,” “scariest” and “funniest.”. A very large...
GLENDALE, CA
Animal Shelter Art Helps Pets Get Homes for the Holidays

First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Cultural Arts Commission is partnering with the Animation Guild, the city of Burbank and the Burbank Parks and Recreation Department to celebrate the Guild’s 70th anniversary with colorful new murals at the Burbank Animal Shelter.
BURBANK, CA
Dignity Health Provides More Than $33 Million in Financial Assistance

First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center recently provided more than $33 million during fiscal year 2022 in patient financial assistance for those unable to afford medical necessary care, unreimbursed costs of Medi-Cal, community health improvement services and other community benefits.

