ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia job market still positive, but may be leveling off

By The Associated Press
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GY77c_0jEaB8Um00

ATLANTA (AP) — Unemployment data shows a Georgia job market that’s still hot but leveling off.

The state’s unemployment rate ticked up to 2.9% in October after three months at an all-time low of 2.8%. And while employers are still adding workers to payrolls, those gains may be slowing.

The jobless rate remained below a year ago, when 3.4% of Georgia workers were unemployed. But the labor force fell for the fourth straight month, while the number of people reporting they had a job fell for the third straight month. The number of Georgians unemployed and seeking work crept up to 152,000 after two months of ultra-low readings below 150,000.

It was the first increase in Georgia’s jobless rate since hitting an all-time high of 12.3% at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

The number of workers on employer payrolls — the top labor market measure for many economists — rose by 3,000 in Georgia in July, reaching 4.84 million. That’s 204,000 above payroll levels last year.

Payrolls hit a new all-time high for the 11th straight month. Payrolls are measured by a survey of employers, separate from the survey of individuals.

Republican Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said chances of finding a job remain good despite “some isolated layoff events.”

“We are still setting records in multiple sectors highlighting the current favorable hiring environment for Georgians,” Butler said in a statement.

The state released the figures Thursday. They are adjusted to cancel out seasonal fluctuations.

The nationwide unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in October from 3.5% in September. That’s still down from 4.6% a year ago.

About 3,800 Georgia workers filed for new unemployment benefits in the week that ended Nov. 12.

The overall number of people collecting state unemployment was about 23,000 in the week that ended Nov. 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4iBy_0jEaB8Um00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the...
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. daycare CEO ‘schemes’ major banks, employees out of millions, prosecutors say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Chief Executive Officer of a Georgia-based daycare business pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges involving tax fraud. United States Attorney Peter D. Leary said Ilene Farley, 62, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and failure to pay over trust fund taxes. She now faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Iconic Georgia BBQ restaurant known for ‘Pig Hill of Fame’ to close

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events.
EAST ELLIJAY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Speeding car lands on Pennsylvania roof

TUNKAHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were forced to bring in heavy equipment to remove a car that landed on a Pennsylvania home. The Tunkahannock Township Police Department shared photos of the crash on its Facebook page, showing a red vehicle that crashed onto the roof of a home.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
205K+
Followers
142K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy