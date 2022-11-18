Snoop Dogg Launches Petwear Brand ‘Snoop Doggie Doggs’

Image Credit: Snoop Doggie Doggs

Rapper, entrepreneur, and dog lover Snoop Dogg has launched a petwear line just in time for the holidays.

“Snoop Doggie Doggs” features apparel, plush toys, accessories, and more. With themes including “Mic Drop,” “Halftime,” and “Classic Snoop,” there’s something for everyone. Check out some of our favorites below.

Stainless Steel Food Bowls

Image Credit: SDD

Let your pup chow down in style with these stainless steel food bowls. Aside from being stylish, these bowls have non-slip padding on the bottom for those dogs who eat faster than you can blink.

Doobie Toy

Image Credit: SDD

There’s no way that Snoop Dogg would release a line of pet products without involving a joint somehow. This doobie toy is a hilarious plush to add to your pet’s toy collection.

Baseball Hat With Braids

Image Credit: SDD

Even if you can only get your dog to wear this hat for five seconds, it’ll be worth photo. The two braids dangling from the side are pure comedy.

Classic Dog Bandanas

Image Credit: SDD

Snoop Doggie Dogg bandanas bring a twist on a classic dog accessory. We’re partial to the one with the gold chain.

Snoop Dogg PJs

Image Credit: SDD

Part of the “Boss Lady” collection, these pajamas will keep your dog warm and stylish this holiday season.

Classic Snoop Sweatshirt With Chain

Image Credit: SDD

Talk about a conversation starter. This classic Snoop sweatshirt is maybe the coolest piece of doggy attire we’ve ever seen.