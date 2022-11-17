Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Related
mainstreetmaury.com
Go West, Bulldogs: Cornersville successfully appeals district assignment
A majority of the 23 classification appeals heard by the TSSAA Board of Control during its Nov. 17 meeting to address alignments for the 2023-25 period were successful. One of those was presented by the administration at Cornersville, and as a result, the Bulldog basketball, baseball and softball programs will return to the west side of Interstate 65 and join the previously projected four-team District 10-A with Culleoka, Hampshire, Richland and Santa Fe.
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Schools represented at TAC Conference
Sharon School teacher Danielle Johnson recently represented Weakley County Schools at the Tennessee Teacher Advisory Council [TAC] Conference in Nashville. The TAC convened October 20-21 at the SCORE Offices on the campus of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, meeting with members of the Tennessee Department of Education and the State Board of Education to discuss policy, procedure, and how to use their unified voice to act a champion for teachers across the state.
‘Unprecedented’ amount of homeless, hungry Sumner Co. students receive food from Hendersonville church
An unprecedented 237 homeless and food insecure children are reported in the community.
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
5 Dickson County Christmas Events
The days are getting cooler and the countdown to Santa’s visit has begun. Here are five events in the county sure to get and keep everyone in the holiday spirit. From tree lighting to cookie decorating to listening to music out on Johnny Cash’s old farm, there is something for everyone. It all kicks off on December 4 with the annual tree lighting ceremony that is part of Christmas in Downtown Dickson.
williamsonhomepage.com
Ravenwood High Principal named NASSP 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year
Ravenwood High Principal Dr. Pam Vaden has been named by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) as the 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year. According to Williamson County Schools' InFocus newsletter, Vaden was selected by the NASSP's Tennessee chapter for "providing students with high-quality learning opportunities and demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession."
mtsunews.com
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20, various times. Fountains Winterfest is back and better than ever for its 6th annual season starting Friday, November 18! The organizers hope you will make plans to join them for a magical time creating memories that will last a lifetime! Stay tuned to their social media pages for special events happening throughout the season. They will see you on the ice!
clarksvillenow.com
Make Christmas special for kids in need with Clarksville Now Toy Drive
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Be Santa’s helper for Christmas this year and help area kids have a wonderful Christmas by donating to the 5 Star Media Group annual Toy Drive!. Come see us from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec 9 and 10, at Walmart on...
wpln.org
Sumner County School Board votes to keep a children’s book on shelves, despite calls for a ban
The Sumner County School Board voted this week not to ban the book “A Place Inside of Me.” The book has a poem and illustrations showing a Black child navigating his emotions in the aftermath of a police shooting. The school board discussed the same book last month,...
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
franchising.com
Attention Clarksville, TN: Catch a Taste of Amazingly Bold Flavors at Island Fin Poké Co.
November 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLARKSVILLE, TN - Island Fin Poké Co., has made its debut in Clarksville, TN, marking its 26th location and the first in Tennessee. This location opened on November 14, bringing the Island Fin Poké Co. flavors to the Sango area to introduce the Tennessee community to its amazingly bold Hawaiian flavors and family-like environment in every location.
clarksvillenow.com
County safety and risk director elected to serve as president of TN PRIMA
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Montgomery County Safety & Risk Director Jennifer Hood was elected by her Tennessee peers to serve as the next president of the Tennessee Public Risk Management Association (TN PRIMA). The announcement was made earlier this month at the annual TN PRIMA conference in Nashville. Hood has worked...
WSMV
Families in need receive free Thanksgiving turkeys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Between inflation and the Bird flu, the price of turkeys has gone up this year. But thanks to a special event, hundreds of families may not feel the impact this Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is synonymous with that big turkey. I think that is what everyone looks forward...
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Holiday Market at First Church November 18 & 19, 2022 from 9 AM to 2 PM 7512 Charlotte Pike, Nashville The 38th Annual Holiday Market at First is expected to be the largest yet. Breakfast and lunch are served […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
wgnsradio.com
New OAKLAND COURT Residents Are Counting Their Blessings!
(MURFREESBORO) Past improvements in developing low-income communities have had a strong success record in the Heart of Tennessee. Earlier Mayor Shane McFarland said, “The secret ingredient is instilling pride in their community by residents.”. It seems like it was just the other day that neighborhood workshops dealing with the...
ucbjournal.com
Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”
45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
6 Restaurants and Caterers Offering Take Out Thanksgiving Feasts
Don’t feel like cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year? Here are six catering companies and restaurants that can help you put your guests in awe of the deliciousness without lifting a finger. Most are even offering quick online ordering and local delivery! But order soon, as the deadline for orders is this weekend for many of these restaurants and caterers.
Deadly deer disease creeps closer to Middle TN ahead of gun hunting season
A deadly disease found in deer is creeping closer to Middle Tennessee as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency steps up efforts to contain Chronic Wasting Disease.
Comments / 0