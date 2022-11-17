ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

mainstreetmaury.com

Go West, Bulldogs: Cornersville successfully appeals district assignment

A majority of the 23 classification appeals heard by the TSSAA Board of Control during its Nov. 17 meeting to address alignments for the 2023-25 period were successful. One of those was presented by the administration at Cornersville, and as a result, the Bulldog basketball, baseball and softball programs will return to the west side of Interstate 65 and join the previously projected four-team District 10-A with Culleoka, Hampshire, Richland and Santa Fe.
CORNERSVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Weakley County Schools represented at TAC Conference

Sharon School teacher Danielle Johnson recently represented Weakley County Schools at the Tennessee Teacher Advisory Council [TAC] Conference in Nashville. The TAC convened October 20-21 at the SCORE Offices on the campus of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, meeting with members of the Tennessee Department of Education and the State Board of Education to discuss policy, procedure, and how to use their unified voice to act a champion for teachers across the state.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

5 Dickson County Christmas Events

The days are getting cooler and the countdown to Santa’s visit has begun. Here are five events in the county sure to get and keep everyone in the holiday spirit. From tree lighting to cookie decorating to listening to music out on Johnny Cash’s old farm, there is something for everyone. It all kicks off on December 4 with the annual tree lighting ceremony that is part of Christmas in Downtown Dickson.
DICKSON, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Ravenwood High Principal named NASSP 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year

Ravenwood High Principal Dr. Pam Vaden has been named by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) as the 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year. According to Williamson County Schools' InFocus newsletter, Vaden was selected by the NASSP's Tennessee chapter for "providing students with high-quality learning opportunities and demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession."
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20, various times. Fountains Winterfest is back and better than ever for its 6th annual season starting Friday, November 18! The organizers hope you will make plans to join them for a magical time creating memories that will last a lifetime! Stay tuned to their social media pages for special events happening throughout the season. They will see you on the ice!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
franchising.com

Attention Clarksville, TN: Catch a Taste of Amazingly Bold Flavors at Island Fin Poké Co.

November 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLARKSVILLE, TN - Island Fin Poké Co., has made its debut in Clarksville, TN, marking its 26th location and the first in Tennessee. This location opened on November 14, bringing the Island Fin Poké Co. flavors to the Sango area to introduce the Tennessee community to its amazingly bold Hawaiian flavors and family-like environment in every location.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Families in need receive free Thanksgiving turkeys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Between inflation and the Bird flu, the price of turkeys has gone up this year. But thanks to a special event, hundreds of families may not feel the impact this Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is synonymous with that big turkey. I think that is what everyone looks forward...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Holiday Market at First Church     November 18 & 19, 2022 from 9 AM to 2 PM 7512 Charlotte Pike, Nashville The 38th Annual Holiday Market at First is expected to be the largest yet. Breakfast and lunch are served […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

New OAKLAND COURT Residents Are Counting Their Blessings!

(MURFREESBORO) Past improvements in developing low-income communities have had a strong success record in the Heart of Tennessee. Earlier Mayor Shane McFarland said, “The secret ingredient is instilling pride in their community by residents.”. It seems like it was just the other day that neighborhood workshops dealing with the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”

45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
SMYRNA, TN

