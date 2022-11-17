Compared to what some players have done in the last twenty years, Pete Rose didn’t do anything as bad as those players that were convicted Felons and sent to prison , etc.Pete Rose should be in the Hall of Fame!
So why isn’t bonds McGwire or Sosa banned from baseball they cheated on the game as well by taking steroids …all so they could set mlb records if your not gonna let rose back in then those who took steroids should also be banned for life …..
if anybody deserves to be in the Hall of Fame right now it's Pete Rose! he's the only player I know that was successful at playing five different positions!
Related
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
Sports World Is Outraged With Pete Rose Decision
'We're on the clock': Aaron Judge has an offer from the Yankees ON THE TABLE, GM Brian Cashman says of the American League MVP, who already turned down $217million from the club
Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Cleveland Baseball Team Changes Name
MLB rumors: Jacob deGrom’s $40 million free agency wish endorsed by rival GM
WATCH: Asdrubal Cabrera Punches Opposing Player After Bat Flip in Winter League Game
Former Tigers’ exec has new job with Phillies
Commanders Alcohol Violation Brings Discipline from Coach Ron Rivera
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
SF Giants to host Team USA ahead of World Baseball Classic
What the Braves going public could reveal about MLB's finances
Look: Sports World Reacts To Wild Baseball Fight Video
Alex Reyes was not Tendered a Contract by the St. Louis Cardinals
Photos: Meet The Notable Husband Of Laura Rutledge
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 756