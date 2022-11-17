ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Crabtree
3d ago

Compared to what some players have done in the last twenty years, Pete Rose didn’t do anything as bad as those players that were convicted Felons and sent to prison , etc.Pete Rose should be in the Hall of Fame!

Todd Estes
3d ago

So why isn’t bonds McGwire or Sosa banned from baseball they cheated on the game as well by taking steroids …all so they could set mlb records if your not gonna let rose back in then those who took steroids should also be banned for life …..

TruthBtold
3d ago

if anybody deserves to be in the Hall of Fame right now it's Pete Rose! he's the only player I know that was successful at playing five different positions!

