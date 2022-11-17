ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

India.Arie And More To Perform At AFROPUNK Black HERSTORY Live

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

India.Arie is among the artists on the lineup for the inaugural AFROPUNK Black HERSTORY event. Scheduled for Feb. 24-25, 2023, the weekend takes place in partnership with Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City in David Geffen Hall and Alice Tully Hall.

The two-day takeover also includes performances from Tony Award-winning actress and playwright Sarah Jones, NAACP Image Award -nominated poet and activist aja monet, critically acclaimed musician Mereba , former The Voice contestant and recording artist Kimberly Nichole, renowned choreographer Ebony Williams, and rising singer-songwriters UMI, Danielle Ponder, and Celisse.

With the announcement, AFROPUNK continues to redefine the multicultural experience and expand its reach and mission to include a wide variety of events, partnerships, documentaries, and programs that aim to uplift, educate and create space for marginalized communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGMlY_0jEaAp2300
Black HERSTORY aims to “create an immersive multidisciplinary experience that includes music, visual art, poetry, dance, performance art, and much more, honoring and celebrating Black women throughout history.” Each activation will educate, entertain, and inspire guests who attend the affair.

According to a press statement, by partnering with the Lincoln Center, AFROPUNK “seeks to remind New York why it’s one of the most vital and vibrant cultural institutions in the city and beyond.”

AFROPUNK is an integrated media platform and global music festival platform. In 2022, it hosted concerts in Brooklyn , Miami, Minneapolis, Paris, London, Atlanta, and Johannesburg. Burna Boy, The Roots, Lucky Daye, Tierra Whack, Earl Sweatshirt, Doechii, and many more have all graced an AFROPUNK stage.

AFROPUNK is described as more than a festival, but a celebration of life, music, food, and culture in the Black community.

More talent is set to be announced as the event nears. For more information and ticketing visit the official AFROPUNK + Lincoln Center Black HERSTORY Live official website .

Vibe

Vibe

