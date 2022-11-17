NJ father charged with killing infant daughter: prosecutors

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man was charged with murder this week after he allegedly killed his infant daughter.

Perth Amboy Police Department officers were called to a home on Nov. 10 for a report of a four-month-old girl who was not breathing, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office told NJ.com .

The girl was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:52 a.m., officials said.

Authorities said the infant died as a result of injuries sustained while she was in the custody of her father, Radamez Santana, 22. The office did not say how the child died.

Santana was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Perth Amboy Police Detective Gina Betancourt at 732-442-4400, or Detective Walter Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3330.