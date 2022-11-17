ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perth Amboy, NJ

NJ father charged with killing infant daughter: prosecutors

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxAsR_0jEaA1QK00

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man was charged with murder this week after he allegedly killed his infant daughter.

Perth Amboy Police Department officers were called to a home on Nov. 10 for a report of a four-month-old girl who was not breathing, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office told NJ.com .

The girl was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:52 a.m., officials said.

Authorities said the infant died as a result of injuries sustained while she was in the custody of her father, Radamez Santana, 22. The office did not say how the child died.

Santana was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Perth Amboy Police Detective Gina Betancourt at 732-442-4400, or Detective Walter Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3330.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bronx.com

Help Identify A Rape Suspect

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual, depicted in the attached surveillance video clip, regarding two rape incidents, that occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Incident 1: It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car

A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust

NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
NEWARK, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Dad Charged With Infant Daughter's Death

Father from NJ charged with the death of his daughter.(@adamkaz/iStock) A Perth Amboy man Radamez Santana, 22, is being charged with the death of his four-month-old daughter. Perth Amboy Police Department showed up at Santana’s home on November 10 when a 4-month-old girl was reported as not breathing, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy