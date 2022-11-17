ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to let student debt relief program go forward

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday to allow its controversial student loan debt relief program to go into effect while legal challenges play out across the country. The program promises to deliver up to $20,000 of debt relief for millions of borrowers, but has been on hold...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Anti-abortion activists say Trump will still need to win them over in 2024

Anti-abortion proponents who believe Donald Trump's crowning achievement was the overturning of Roe v. Wade say the newly declared 2024 contender will still have to earn their support in the upcoming Republican presidential primary -- and he may be off to a rocky start. In his more-than-hour-long speech announcing his...
KANSAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fact check: Trump responds to special counsel news with debunked claim about Obama and the Bushes

In former President Donald Trump's first extended response to Attorney General Merrick Garland's Friday announcement that he had appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into Trump's retention of government documents after he left office, Trump defended himself with dishonesty -- repeating his false and thoroughly debunked claims about how other ex-presidents handled official records.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Democrat Katie Porter will win reelection in California, CNN projects

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter will win reelection in California's 47th Congressional District, CNN projects, after facing a tougher-than-expected race against Republican Scott Baugh. Porter's victory in the coastal Orange County district gives Democrats another House seat the next session -- as of Friday morning, they had won 212 seats. But...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US and Russia to meet in Egypt to discuss key nuclear arms control agreement later this month

Officials from the United States and Russia will meet in Egypt from November 29 to December 6 to discuss a key nuclear arms control agreement. The meetings on the New START Treaty -- the only agreement left regulating the world's two largest nuclear arsenals -- come in the wake of Moscow's nuclear saber-rattling toward Ukraine and following complications around inspections related to the treaty.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Why foreign workers in the US are especially vulnerable to the Twitter turmoil

Twitter employees who are relying on the company for work visas have been left in limbo, finding themselves at the whims of its new billionaire owner, knowing if they quit, they may have to leave the United States. Earlier this week, Elon Musk gave remaining staff an ultimatum to commit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy