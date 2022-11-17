Read full article on original website
Related
'Not accurate': Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 committee fire back at Mike Pence after attack
The Jan. 6 committee countered former Vice President Mike Pence's disparagement of the panel as "partisan," insisting that it "respectfully" engaged with him.
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
First on CNN: Incoming GOP chair investigating Biden family businesses won't subpoena President Biden
The top House Republican poised to investigate the Biden family said Thursday he's not planning to subpoena President Joe Biden despite being prepared to issue one to his son, Hunter. "There's no plans to subpoena Joe Biden. There are plans to subpoena Hunter Biden," GOP Rep. Jim Comer told CNN...
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
Biden granddaughter gets married, offering youthful spin for president turning 80
President Joe Biden is turning 80 this weekend, but the big bash at the White House is for an entirely different and more youthful occasion. Naomi Biden, Biden's oldest granddaughter, married Peter Neal on the White House South Lawn on Saturday. One day following the nuptials, Biden will mark his...
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to let student debt relief program go forward
The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday to allow its controversial student loan debt relief program to go into effect while legal challenges play out across the country. The program promises to deliver up to $20,000 of debt relief for millions of borrowers, but has been on hold...
Anti-abortion activists say Trump will still need to win them over in 2024
Anti-abortion proponents who believe Donald Trump's crowning achievement was the overturning of Roe v. Wade say the newly declared 2024 contender will still have to earn their support in the upcoming Republican presidential primary -- and he may be off to a rocky start. In his more-than-hour-long speech announcing his...
Fact check: Trump responds to special counsel news with debunked claim about Obama and the Bushes
In former President Donald Trump's first extended response to Attorney General Merrick Garland's Friday announcement that he had appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into Trump's retention of government documents after he left office, Trump defended himself with dishonesty -- repeating his false and thoroughly debunked claims about how other ex-presidents handled official records.
The Oath Keepers trial is a major test of the Justice Department's ability to hold Jan. 6 rioters accountable. Here's how it has gone
The historic seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers -- a closely watched test of how the Justice Department is prosecuting US Capitol rioters -- is nearing an end with closing arguments scheduled to begin Friday. The trial began more than seven weeks ago and has featured hundreds of...
Democrat Katie Porter will win reelection in California, CNN projects
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter will win reelection in California's 47th Congressional District, CNN projects, after facing a tougher-than-expected race against Republican Scott Baugh. Porter's victory in the coastal Orange County district gives Democrats another House seat the next session -- as of Friday morning, they had won 212 seats. But...
US determines Saudi Crown Prince is immune in case brought by Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée
The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, should be granted immunity in a case brought against him by the fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom the administration has said was murdered at the prince's direction. A court filing was made by...
US and Russia to meet in Egypt to discuss key nuclear arms control agreement later this month
Officials from the United States and Russia will meet in Egypt from November 29 to December 6 to discuss a key nuclear arms control agreement. The meetings on the New START Treaty -- the only agreement left regulating the world's two largest nuclear arsenals -- come in the wake of Moscow's nuclear saber-rattling toward Ukraine and following complications around inspections related to the treaty.
Why foreign workers in the US are especially vulnerable to the Twitter turmoil
Twitter employees who are relying on the company for work visas have been left in limbo, finding themselves at the whims of its new billionaire owner, knowing if they quit, they may have to leave the United States. Earlier this week, Elon Musk gave remaining staff an ultimatum to commit...
