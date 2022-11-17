ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Shreveport-Bossier Officials Announce Holidays on the Red

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the Sci-Port in Shreveport, Louisiana to announce a new holiday initiative for the area, “Holidays on the Red.”. The campaign was created...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport Symphony adds Latin flavor

SHREVEPORT, La. - Music and film come together this weekend for a celebration of culture. The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra presents its Latin Nights concert. It features Aldo Lopez Gavila. Conductor Michael Butterman tells us what to expect.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Jay Michaels Shreveport Cool Kid Of The Week: Meet Ty!

Every week we’re teaming up with BobaXpress to brag about the cool kids in the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex! Kids that are doing great in school — kids that go above and beyond at home and are just all around cool kids!. Nominate your Cool Kid to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier Council on Aging re-opens with state-of-the-art senior gym

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Council on Aging volunteers and senior visitors gathered Thursday to reveal facilities upgrades and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together for the first time since 2019. The Bossier Council on Aging held a ribbon cutting to mark its grand re-opening on Thursday. The BCA...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week

Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving …. Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week. A glitch in voting machines led to what appeared to be a tie now a candidate is challenging those results. Shreveport police looks to purchase armored vehicle. Chief Wayne Smith told city council how...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Here Are The Shreveport Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving traditionally is the day we all sit together and eat a home cooked meal – but, not everyone. Whether you’re going to be celebrating Thanksgiving with family over the weekend – you have to work on that day or maybe you just don’t want to cook this year, in Shreveport we have a few options to let someone else cook for you! Here’s a list of restaurants in the Shreveport area that will be open on Thanksgiving day:
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La - A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport. Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Showers possible Thanksgiving morning

SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front with showers is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex on Thanksgiving morning. Windy and cooler weather is expected during the afternoon behind the front. Here is the preliminary forecast timeline:. The cold front nears Shreveport around 7 a.m. with some showers. The front and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man on bicycle hit by car on Line Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of an accident at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The incident occurred on Line Avenue near Evangeline Place and Drexel Drive. These roads are currently blocked off to traffic. Officials say a man on a bicycle was hit by a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Spirit of the Game: Haughton High School

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe headed to Haughton High School Friday morning for the Spirit of the Game. Be sure and join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights Show.
HAUGHTON, LA
q973radio.com

More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide

A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
SHREVEPORT, LA

