Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
Shreveport-Bossier Officials Announce Holidays on the Red
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the Sci-Port in Shreveport, Louisiana to announce a new holiday initiative for the area, “Holidays on the Red.”. The campaign was created...
arklatexweekend.com
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
KTBS
Final KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner of the season receives tons of holiday cheers
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Justice Wilk, 8, had quite a blast as she made a victory run through Walmart on Airline Drive this Thursday as our last KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner for the 2022 holiday season. Justice is a 2nd grader at Doyline Elementary in Doyline, Louisiana. After a...
KTBS
Shreveport Symphony adds Latin flavor
SHREVEPORT, La. - Music and film come together this weekend for a celebration of culture. The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra presents its Latin Nights concert. It features Aldo Lopez Gavila. Conductor Michael Butterman tells us what to expect.
q973radio.com
Jay Michaels Shreveport Cool Kid Of The Week: Meet Ty!
Every week we’re teaming up with BobaXpress to brag about the cool kids in the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex! Kids that are doing great in school — kids that go above and beyond at home and are just all around cool kids!. Nominate your Cool Kid to...
ktalnews.com
Bossier Council on Aging re-opens with state-of-the-art senior gym
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Council on Aging volunteers and senior visitors gathered Thursday to reveal facilities upgrades and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together for the first time since 2019. The Bossier Council on Aging held a ribbon cutting to mark its grand re-opening on Thursday. The BCA...
KSLA
Minden nonprofit hopes toy drive will help provide for 500 families
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - It’s the time of the year for giving! Over in Minden the We’re Here nonprofit is teaming up with several other organizations to host a toy drive. You can drop off unopened toys at the following locations in Minden before Dec. 12:. Anytime Fitness.
ktalnews.com
Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week
Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving …. Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week. A glitch in voting machines led to what appeared to be a tie now a candidate is challenging those results. Shreveport police looks to purchase armored vehicle. Chief Wayne Smith told city council how...
q973radio.com
Here Are The Shreveport Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving traditionally is the day we all sit together and eat a home cooked meal – but, not everyone. Whether you’re going to be celebrating Thanksgiving with family over the weekend – you have to work on that day or maybe you just don’t want to cook this year, in Shreveport we have a few options to let someone else cook for you! Here’s a list of restaurants in the Shreveport area that will be open on Thanksgiving day:
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
KTBS
Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport. Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
KTBS
Showers possible Thanksgiving morning
SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front with showers is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex on Thanksgiving morning. Windy and cooler weather is expected during the afternoon behind the front. Here is the preliminary forecast timeline:. The cold front nears Shreveport around 7 a.m. with some showers. The front and...
KSLA
Man on bicycle hit by car on Line Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of an accident at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The incident occurred on Line Avenue near Evangeline Place and Drexel Drive. These roads are currently blocked off to traffic. Officials say a man on a bicycle was hit by a...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Police Chief asks council to approve request for armored SWAT vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith asked the Shreveport City Council to approve the department’s request for an armored vehicle at Friday’s council meeting. Smith asked that the council allocate funds for a vehicle like the Bearcat similar to the one used by law...
KSLA
Moms on a Mission seeking help providing Christmas gifts for 9 children of slain woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nine children in the ArkLaTex will be without their mother again this Christmas, after she was fatally shot on Easter in 2021. Jalecia Jennings was shot and killed after an argument in a parking lot on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. This year, the nonprofit group Moms...
KSLA
Shreveport councilman says Real Time Crime Center should be under leadership of SPD
Dealerships across the country are now seeing a drastic increase in new inventory. There’s no denying it, Thanksgiving can be expensive, and if you wait until the last minute to get your goods, you can definitely expect to pay a little more. Candidate from District B files lawsuit against...
KTBS
Spirit of the Game: Haughton High School
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe headed to Haughton High School Friday morning for the Spirit of the Game. Be sure and join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights Show.
KTBS
Bossier Elementary principal celebrates moving school up two letter grades
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Norcha Lacy is the Bossier Parish Schools Principal of the Year, but on Wednesday even bigger news she and her team have moved Bossier Elementary School up two letter grades from "F" to "C." She says even the pandemic helped make this accomplishment possible. "We were...
q973radio.com
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
Comments / 0