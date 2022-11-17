Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing child with keys for ‘not being ready,’ police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Friday afternoon after she allegedly battered a child, according to an arrest affidavit.
Polk County deputies arrest alleged arsonist after chase
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lakeland man Sunday accused of arson. Deputies say 30-year-old Luke Neely threw a "Molotov cocktail"-type weapon at a residence in the neighborhood of Plantation Ridge. When a deputy arrived around 8 a.m. the Sheriff's Office said he witnessed Neely...
Accused arsonist armed with AR-15, handgun shot by deputies on I-4 following chase
TAMPA, Fla. - Traffic came to a standstill on I-4 Sunday morning after an armed arson suspect was shot by deputies on I-4 near Dinosaur World. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a 911 call came into the agency shortly before 8:15 a.m. about a man throwing Molotov cocktails onto the roof of a Lakeland home.
I-4 reopened after shooting involving a deputy near Dinosaur World
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting involving a deputy near Dinosaur World.
Sheriff Judd discusses deputy-involved shooting that caused I-4 closure near Dinosaur World
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning. A heavy police presence caused traffic delays on I-4 near Dinosaur World, causing traffic to back up in the westbound lanes. The Florida Highway Patrol...
Tampa police arrest 2, seize 23 guns, narcotics, while investigating suspected drug dealer
TAMPA, Fla. - Twenty-three guns, including several that were reported a stolen, are off the street after Tampa police arrested two men while conducting a drug investigation. According to the Tampa Police Department, while officers were executing a search warrant for drugs at a home located at 3608 N. 28th Street, which had previously been the site for an undercover narcotic's investigation, Zavid Hill, 24 and Roland Fletcher, 21, fled on foot.
Man found dead, shots heard at Plant City apartment complex, police say
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead at a Plant City apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to police. At around 1:35 a.m., officers learned of multiple shots being heard at the Madison Park Road Apartments. The Plant City Police Department said officers arrived around three minutes later. They then found the […]
Florida teen arrested after 16-year-old girl stabbed to death
Police said the 17-year-old confessed to stabbing Pagan and showed them evidence.
St. Pete teen driver arrested 3 months after fatal crash
A 17-year-old girl from St. Petersburg was arrested on Thursday in connection to a crash that killed two teenagers in August.
‘Don’t kill us, please’: Crash victims advocate for pedestrians, cyclists on World Day of Remembrance
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the first time in Pinellas County, traffic crash victims and advocates walked along roads in Treasure Island and St. Petersburg for World Day of Remembrance. Holding signs with strong messages to drivers like 'don't kill us please' and 'slow down' - dozens of people walked...
Woman caught on video stealing puppy from Lakeland store, investigators say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a woman who was seen stealing a Dachshund puppy from "All About Puppies" in Lakeland. The woman, who has not been identified, was caught on the store's surveillance video stealing the puppy on October 13 at around 2:45 p.m., the Lakeland Police Department said.
Driver arrested hours after hitting, killing Florida teen waiting for school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old Lake County teen was arrested just hours following the incident. Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested 57-year-old Enrique Ramirez Thursday on charges of leaving the scene involving death. The teen was killed after being hit...
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wants more armed people at schools in case of a shooting
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advocating that every school have more than one armed person on campus in case an active shooter shows up. In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Judd was the driving force behind “The Guardian Program,” which mandates that at least one armed officer or properly trained private citizen be stationed at every school in the state.
One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
KFC thief, banner plane, and car in flames: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Florida man breaks into KFC, secret recipe remains safe, detectives say. Detectives are looking for a man who burglarized a KFC in Tampa. The Tampa Police Department said the burglar was caught on...
FHP: 1 dead, 1 in the hospital after being struck by SUV
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla — A 44-year-old man is dead and a 37-year-old woman is in the hospital after both were hit by an SUV early Saturday morning in Hernando County, according to a news release. FHP says the 19-year-old driver was going northbound on Marvelwood Road, just south of...
Man fatally shot at Ruskin basketball court
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at a Ruskin basketball court on Tuesday.
Homicide investigation launched in Tampa after man found with upper body trauma dies
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the 7400 block of Rosy Periwinkle Court in Tampa.
Four Hillsborough deputies assigned to special school threat investigation unit
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they're launching a new team tasked with a very important purpose: Investigating school threats. Four deputies will now make up the department's new School Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) squad. The team will be focused on investigating threats of violence to schools, students or self-harm. That includes threats made in person and on social media.
Multiple cats shot in Town 'N' Country mobile home community in the last year and a half, rescue group says
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. - A local rescue group said seven cats in a Town ‘N' Country neighborhood have been shot with a pellet gun in the last year and a half. Of those that were shot, three ended up dead. "What kind of person does this to an...
