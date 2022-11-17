ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Bay News 9

Polk County deputies arrest alleged arsonist after chase

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lakeland man Sunday accused of arson. Deputies say 30-year-old Luke Neely threw a "Molotov cocktail"-type weapon at a residence in the neighborhood of Plantation Ridge. When a deputy arrived around 8 a.m. the Sheriff's Office said he witnessed Neely...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police arrest 2, seize 23 guns, narcotics, while investigating suspected drug dealer

TAMPA, Fla. - Twenty-three guns, including several that were reported a stolen, are off the street after Tampa police arrested two men while conducting a drug investigation. According to the Tampa Police Department, while officers were executing a search warrant for drugs at a home located at 3608 N. 28th Street, which had previously been the site for an undercover narcotic's investigation, Zavid Hill, 24 and Roland Fletcher, 21, fled on foot.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Man found dead, shots heard at Plant City apartment complex, police say

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead at a Plant City apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to police. At around 1:35 a.m., officers learned of multiple shots being heard at the Madison Park Road Apartments. The Plant City Police Department said officers arrived around three minutes later. They then found the […]
PLANT CITY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wants more armed people at schools in case of a shooting

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advocating that every school have more than one armed person on campus in case an active shooter shows up. In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Judd was the driving force behind “The Guardian Program,” which mandates that at least one armed officer or properly trained private citizen be stationed at every school in the state.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

KFC thief, banner plane, and car in flames: Top stories in video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Florida man breaks into KFC, secret recipe remains safe, detectives say. Detectives are looking for a man who burglarized a KFC in Tampa. The Tampa Police Department said the burglar was caught on...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Four Hillsborough deputies assigned to special school threat investigation unit

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they're launching a new team tasked with a very important purpose: Investigating school threats. Four deputies will now make up the department's new School Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) squad. The team will be focused on investigating threats of violence to schools, students or self-harm. That includes threats made in person and on social media.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

