New Deal, TX

fox34.com

Sunday morning top stories: Lea Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Hobbs. Deputies were called to the 200 block of E Carter Lane. They found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera dead. More information here: Lea County Sheriff’s...
HOBBS, NM
Awesome 98

14 People Arrested on Methamphetamines’ Charges Still in Custody

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Chad Meacham, announced that 18 people were federally charged with crimes pertaining to guns and drugs and are accused of trafficking methamphetamines. Six of the 18 accused traffickers were already in custody by the state and were awaiting to be brought into federal court. The remaining 12 were arrested during an operation in Levelland and surrounding areas along with a raid in Hockley County held on November 16th.
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Eighteen charged with meth trafficking in Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas — Eighteen people were charged in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking in Levelland, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas. Twelve of the eighteen were arrested during a large-scale operation in Levelland and surrounding counties on Wednesday, according to NDTX. At the same time, local […]
LEVELLAND, TX
102.5 KISS FM

A Lubbock Woman Arrested After Trying to Unlawfully get her Child

A Lubbock woman has been arrested for impersonating a public servant after her child was taken away. KAMC news reported that 39-year-old Haley Barber had her child taken away, along with the custody of the child, by Child Protective Services. That child was taken by Child Protective Services and then placed in to the care of Barber’s mother. Barber had a warrant issued in August after an incident in which Barber could be seen on footage of a doorbell camera just outside of her mother’s home.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock woman remembers sister killed by drunk driver

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is reporting nearly 7,000 crashes in Lubbock so far in 2022, hundreds more than last year. Lucinda Holt lost her sister back in 2003 in a crash with a drunk driver. “A child that lost her mother. All of us, all of...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Family asks for answers in McLean woman’s death

MCLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after Kimberly Dawn Morris died from a confirmed animal attack. The preliminary autopsy results confirmed the death to be from an animal attack although the 911 call reported a woman had been stabbed. The family of...
MCLEAN, TX
KCBD

More than 3,000 affected by power outage in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in West and Central Lubbock are experiencing power outages. Lubbock Power and Light’s outage map shows 3,342 customers are affected. LP&L says customers served out of the Vicksburg substation experienced outages just before 6:30 a.m. Friday. Crews restored power around 6:45 a.m., but shortly after power went down again for residents in the same area.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘It’s totally worth it:’ 11 Lubbock kids find forever families for National Adoption Day 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — For National Adoption Day, eleven kids in the Hub City were adopted into their forever families at Lubbock Impact. Those with St. Francis Ministries hosted the event, and many family members were there to witness each special moment. Amy Guzman completed her first adoption back in March, but she thought she should […]
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

ALL HANDS ON DECK

Long Caption ALL HANDS ON DECK - Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres addressed the media during the Wednesday press conference after Operation Snake Eyes had taken place across Hockley County. Sheriff Scifres praised the work of the investigators and explained the all the law enforcement agencies that took part in the operation have and will continue to strengthen their relationships with one another to keep west Texas safe from criminal activity. (Staff Photo by Dom Puente) COMMUNITY EXCITEMENT - Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia shared his excitement during Wednesday’s press conference at the Hockley County Law Enforcement Center. Chief Garcia explained that his excitement stems from the amount of time it took to build proper cases to bust the game room operation taking place in Levelland and Hockley County as it had finally come to fruition. He explained that the citizens cries for action did not go unnoticed and to be able to move forward with the operation. (Staff Photo by Dom Puente)
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX

