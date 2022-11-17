Long Caption ALL HANDS ON DECK - Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres addressed the media during the Wednesday press conference after Operation Snake Eyes had taken place across Hockley County. Sheriff Scifres praised the work of the investigators and explained the all the law enforcement agencies that took part in the operation have and will continue to strengthen their relationships with one another to keep west Texas safe from criminal activity. (Staff Photo by Dom Puente) COMMUNITY EXCITEMENT - Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia shared his excitement during Wednesday’s press conference at the Hockley County Law Enforcement Center. Chief Garcia explained that his excitement stems from the amount of time it took to build proper cases to bust the game room operation taking place in Levelland and Hockley County as it had finally come to fruition. He explained that the citizens cries for action did not go unnoticed and to be able to move forward with the operation. (Staff Photo by Dom Puente)

HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO