fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: Lea Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Hobbs. Deputies were called to the 200 block of E Carter Lane. They found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera dead. More information here: Lea County Sheriff’s...
Drivers shoot at each other on MSF, Lubbock PD report said
Two people told police officers there was an exchange of gunfire during a "road rage" incident on the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Sunday afternoon, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
14 People Arrested on Methamphetamines’ Charges Still in Custody
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Chad Meacham, announced that 18 people were federally charged with crimes pertaining to guns and drugs and are accused of trafficking methamphetamines. Six of the 18 accused traffickers were already in custody by the state and were awaiting to be brought into federal court. The remaining 12 were arrested during an operation in Levelland and surrounding areas along with a raid in Hockley County held on November 16th.
Three from Lubbock arrested, accused of crime spree that ended in Odessa, affidavit says
Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa.
Names, charges released after game room raids in Hockley Co.
Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres released names and charges Thursday on a series of arrests at game rooms in Levelland and surrounding areas.
KCBD
5 taken to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure after Central Lubbock gas leak
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Central Lubbock apartment building has been evacuated after reports of “the smell of gas” from inside one of the apartments. Five people were taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide exposure, according to officials with the Lubbock Fire Rescue. They were all in the same apartment unit.
Eighteen charged with meth trafficking in Levelland
LEVELLAND, Texas — Eighteen people were charged in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking in Levelland, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas. Twelve of the eighteen were arrested during a large-scale operation in Levelland and surrounding counties on Wednesday, according to NDTX. At the same time, local […]
A Lubbock Woman Arrested After Trying to Unlawfully get her Child
A Lubbock woman has been arrested for impersonating a public servant after her child was taken away. KAMC news reported that 39-year-old Haley Barber had her child taken away, along with the custody of the child, by Child Protective Services. That child was taken by Child Protective Services and then placed in to the care of Barber’s mother. Barber had a warrant issued in August after an incident in which Barber could be seen on footage of a doorbell camera just outside of her mother’s home.
Previous Lubbock gunshot victim now accused of assaulting his mom
A teen victim of a 2021 shooting was arrested after he was accused of assaulting his mother and running from police on Tuesday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
KCBD
Lubbock woman remembers sister killed by drunk driver
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is reporting nearly 7,000 crashes in Lubbock so far in 2022, hundreds more than last year. Lucinda Holt lost her sister back in 2003 in a crash with a drunk driver. “A child that lost her mother. All of us, all of...
Game rooms raided, Hockley Co. officials describe ‘takedown’ operation
Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres confirmed eyewitness accounts that law enforcement raided game rooms in and around Levelland on Wednesday.
KFDA
Family asks for answers in McLean woman’s death
MCLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after Kimberly Dawn Morris died from a confirmed animal attack. The preliminary autopsy results confirmed the death to be from an animal attack although the 911 call reported a woman had been stabbed. The family of...
250 people in Lubbock begin the journey of forming a Hollis Daniels jury
A jury panel of 250 began questioning from prosecutors and the defense team for the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels for shooting of police officer Floyd East, Jr.
everythinglubbock.com
Family of Lubbock 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting organize march in his honor
LUBBOCK, Texas— The family of a 4-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting told EverythingLubbock.com they are planning to hold a march for justice in his honor on Saturday afternoon. Cornelius Carrington was shot and killed in December 2021 just days before Christmas. The walk is set to begin...
Traffic backs up after crash on South Loop Thursday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was backed up on South Loop 289 after a crash in the eastbound lanes near Slide Road on Thursday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Three people had minor injuries, according to police. Traffic was still backed up past Spur 327 after […]
KCBD
More than 3,000 affected by power outage in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in West and Central Lubbock are experiencing power outages. Lubbock Power and Light’s outage map shows 3,342 customers are affected. LP&L says customers served out of the Vicksburg substation experienced outages just before 6:30 a.m. Friday. Crews restored power around 6:45 a.m., but shortly after power went down again for residents in the same area.
‘It’s totally worth it:’ 11 Lubbock kids find forever families for National Adoption Day 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — For National Adoption Day, eleven kids in the Hub City were adopted into their forever families at Lubbock Impact. Those with St. Francis Ministries hosted the event, and many family members were there to witness each special moment. Amy Guzman completed her first adoption back in March, but she thought she should […]
levellandnews.net
ALL HANDS ON DECK
Long Caption ALL HANDS ON DECK - Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres addressed the media during the Wednesday press conference after Operation Snake Eyes had taken place across Hockley County. Sheriff Scifres praised the work of the investigators and explained the all the law enforcement agencies that took part in the operation have and will continue to strengthen their relationships with one another to keep west Texas safe from criminal activity. (Staff Photo by Dom Puente) COMMUNITY EXCITEMENT - Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia shared his excitement during Wednesday’s press conference at the Hockley County Law Enforcement Center. Chief Garcia explained that his excitement stems from the amount of time it took to build proper cases to bust the game room operation taking place in Levelland and Hockley County as it had finally come to fruition. He explained that the citizens cries for action did not go unnoticed and to be able to move forward with the operation. (Staff Photo by Dom Puente)
Lubbock Man Offers Cash For The Best Tumbleweed In Town
Well, this is an interesting way to make an extra couple of bucks... Lubbock entrepreneur, Chuck Colbert, is offering up cash prizes to the top three tumbleweeds in town. All you have to do is find a nice one and then take it over to The Metro Tower to be judged.
Earthquake expert explains Wednesday’s 5.4 quake, some felt in Lubbock
More aftershocks occurred Thursday morning after Wednesday’s 5.4 earthquake near Menton, Texas. The force was so strong, some nearly 190 miles away here in the Hub City even felt the shakes.
