UConn men's basketball cruises past Delaware State, 95-60

UConn men’s basketball team finished the cupcake portion of its schedule by dispatching Delaware State, 95-60. The Huskies are now 5-0 with a huge test at the PK85 looming. Adama Sanogo led UConn with 26 points and eight rebounds, while Donovan Clingan chipped in 16 points and five boards. Jordan Hawkins and Joey Calcaterra each scored 11 while Alex Karaban had 10 points, as the Huskies shot 57% from the field and 43% from three. Hawkins played 28 minutes in his second game back from a head injury.
Preview: No. 25 UConn mens basketball vs. UNC-Wilmington | 8:30 p.m., FS2

When: Friday, Nov. 18 - 8:30 p.m. KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 77, UNC Wilmington 58. The UConn men’s basketball team has one more cupcake on the schedule before it heads cross country for the Phil Knight Invitational. The Huskies take on UNC-Wilmington (1-2) Friday night, looking to go 4-0 on the young season and avoid laying one of those disastrous early-season eggs that torpedo a team’s NET come March.
