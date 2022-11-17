UConn men’s basketball team finished the cupcake portion of its schedule by dispatching Delaware State, 95-60. The Huskies are now 5-0 with a huge test at the PK85 looming. Adama Sanogo led UConn with 26 points and eight rebounds, while Donovan Clingan chipped in 16 points and five boards. Jordan Hawkins and Joey Calcaterra each scored 11 while Alex Karaban had 10 points, as the Huskies shot 57% from the field and 43% from three. Hawkins played 28 minutes in his second game back from a head injury.

DOVER, DE ・ 3 HOURS AGO