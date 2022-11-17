ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns

Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
extratv

Jay Leno: Doctor Gives Update on His Burn Injuries

Jay Leno is on the road to recovery after suffering some serious burns. Dr. Peter Grossman, medical director at the Grossman Burn Center, spoke with the press today revealing that the comedian is in good spirts despite his injuries. "He's walking around and cracking jokes,” Grossman said. “He's incredibly kind...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
TheDailyBeast

Jay Leno Needed Skin Grafts for Third-Degree Burns, Doctor Reveals

Famed car collector and beloved late night host Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery from burns he suffered while working on one of his vehicles on Sunday. “He’s Jay Leno,” his doctor, Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center, told reporters. “He’s walking around, and he’s cracking jokes. I can tell you he’s incredibly kind to our nursing staff. … He’s been appreciative of everybody here, and he’s an ideal patient—and one who understands the seriousness of his injury.” Leno said he suffered “serious burns” from a gasoline fire, predicting that he might need a week or two to get back on his feet—but Grossman thinks that timeline is a little optimistic. So far, Leno has already undergone a skin grafting procedure for the “deep second-degree” and third-degree burns, and is expected to go through another surgery later this week. “Burn injuries are progressive and dynamic and it’s hard to predict ultimately what the final outcome will be at this stage of the game,” Grossman added.Read it at The Orange County Register
AOL Corp

Jay Leno expected to make full recovery after car fire: 'He's walking around and he's cracking jokes'

Jay Leno is expected to make a "full recovery" from his serious injuries, according to his doctor. A press conference was held Wednesday to discuss the former Tonight Show host's prognosis after suffering burns in a fire at his car garage on Saturday. Dr. Peter Grossman, who has Leno under his care at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in West Hills, Calif., said a second surgery is scheduled on the 72-year-old comedian, who is in good spirits.
Distractify

Jay Leno Was Recently in a Terrible Accident — Here's the Latest on His Health

News recently broke that Jay Leno, former host of The Tonight Show, was severely injured in an accident. The 72-year-old comedian is, of course, best known for his time as the host of the long-running late-night show. Prior to that, he was a standup comic who, despite not gracing the comedy stage in more than 50 years, still keeps a sharp sense of humor as the host of You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno.

