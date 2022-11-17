Read full article on original website
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’
Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Jay Leno: Doctor Gives Update on His Burn Injuries
Jay Leno is on the road to recovery after suffering some serious burns. Dr. Peter Grossman, medical director at the Grossman Burn Center, spoke with the press today revealing that the comedian is in good spirts despite his injuries. "He's walking around and cracking jokes,” Grossman said. “He's incredibly kind...
CNN reporter describes how Jay Leno was injured in gasoline fire
Former late night host Jay Leno issued a statement to Variety magazine saying he is recovering from serious burns he received when a car he was working on burst into flames.
After suffering 'serious burns' in his garage, Jay Leno hopes to recover in a few weeks
Former late-night TV host and comedian Jay Leno was injured in a car fire over the weekend in Burbank, but says he expects to recover in a few weeks.
Jay Leno has undergone surgery for 'significant burns,' physician says
Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week, according to his physician.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
ETOnline.com
Jay Leno's Surgeon On if Comedian Will Suffer Permanent Damage After 'Serious' Burn Injuries (Exclusive)
Jay Leno sustained significant burns to his face, hands and chest in an accident on Saturday. But while the legendary comedian's already undergone at least one surgery and will undergo another procedure later this week, the former Tonight Show host's surgeon says he expects Leno to make a full recovery.
buzzfeednews.com
Jay Leno Has Been Hospitalized With Serious Burn Injuries After A Car At His Garage Reportedly Exploded
Jay Leno sustained serious burn injuries from a gasoline fire and is recovering, the comedian said. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," he said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News Monday.
Jay Leno Needed Skin Grafts for Third-Degree Burns, Doctor Reveals
Famed car collector and beloved late night host Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery from burns he suffered while working on one of his vehicles on Sunday. “He’s Jay Leno,” his doctor, Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center, told reporters. “He’s walking around, and he’s cracking jokes. I can tell you he’s incredibly kind to our nursing staff. … He’s been appreciative of everybody here, and he’s an ideal patient—and one who understands the seriousness of his injury.” Leno said he suffered “serious burns” from a gasoline fire, predicting that he might need a week or two to get back on his feet—but Grossman thinks that timeline is a little optimistic. So far, Leno has already undergone a skin grafting procedure for the “deep second-degree” and third-degree burns, and is expected to go through another surgery later this week. “Burn injuries are progressive and dynamic and it’s hard to predict ultimately what the final outcome will be at this stage of the game,” Grossman added.Read it at The Orange County Register
AOL Corp
Jay Leno expected to make full recovery after car fire: 'He's walking around and he's cracking jokes'
Jay Leno is expected to make a "full recovery" from his serious injuries, according to his doctor. A press conference was held Wednesday to discuss the former Tonight Show host's prognosis after suffering burns in a fire at his car garage on Saturday. Dr. Peter Grossman, who has Leno under his care at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in West Hills, Calif., said a second surgery is scheduled on the 72-year-old comedian, who is in good spirits.
Jay Leno Was Recently in a Terrible Accident — Here's the Latest on His Health
News recently broke that Jay Leno, former host of The Tonight Show, was severely injured in an accident. The 72-year-old comedian is, of course, best known for his time as the host of the long-running late-night show. Prior to that, he was a standup comic who, despite not gracing the comedy stage in more than 50 years, still keeps a sharp sense of humor as the host of You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno.
