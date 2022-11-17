ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches Times

Christmas on Wheels ready to roll Nov. 19

In its third year, “Christmas on Wheels” car show and parade will be Saturday, Nov.19. Mariah Kador, the recently crowned Miss Black and Gold of Northwestern State’s Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will lead the parade as grand marshal. A junior microbiology major from Oscar, Louisiana, she wil be featured in the parade as it winds through the streets of West Natchitoches. The family-oriented parade will showcase vehicles from the late 1940s to today.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU police chief uses experience to help community

Over the summer, Grambling State University welcomed new Chief of Police Rodney Demery to its campus. Demery is retired from the Shreveport Police Department where he had a stellar career as a homicide detective. In fact, while serving in Shreveport, Demery solved 100% of his cases, earning him a hit...
GRAMBLING, LA
KSLA

Family & friends honor Ricky Isaac Jr. during NSU game

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches State University faced off against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Saturday, Nov. 19. This game was a big one for the Demons, but bigger than the game itself was what happened during playtime. Former NSU Defensive End and Deputy with the Natchitoches Sheriff’s Department, Ricky Isaac Jr., was honored and remembered by his loved ones.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches In Bloom sculpture unveiled

NATCHITOCHES, La. – A poinsettia sculpture was unveiled in Natchitoches Friday, the first of a planned series of public art projects produced in collaboration with the Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission, the Cane River National Heritage Area and Northwestern State University’s School of Creative and Performing Arts. The...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers

The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy on Nov. 17. The three new officers are Kelly Kowalsky, Alexis Nelson and Sean Michot. The new officers spent several grueling months at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and will participate in the Natchitoches...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

New restaurant in Natchitoches plans to hire 100 team members

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Job seekers in Natchitoches are in luck. A new restaurant coming to town is planning to hire 100 full and part-time employees. Chick-fil-A Natchitoches opened Thursday with big plans. As well as providing dozens of jobs, Chick-fil-A is surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The restaurant also plans to donate $25,000 to Feeding America in support of the greater central Louisiana area.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

Natchitoches mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges. Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades guest captain at NSU's final home game

NATCHITOCHES, La. – In continuing its tradition of honoring those who serve in the nation’s Armed Forces, Northwestern State University named Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades the honorary captain during its final home football game of the season on November 19. Vaseliades was born and raised in Gulfport, Florida, and...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KLTV

Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’

The Hughes Spring community continues to recover after a tornado ripped through the city two weeks ago. City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jacksonville residents voted in support of adding an additional two percent Venue Tax to...
JOAQUIN, TX
kalb.com

Antonio Jones found guilty of 2 counts of 3rd-degree rape

A march was held on Thursday, Nov. 17, in Alexandria, calling for justice for Derrick Kittling, a man who was shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month. |. A Rapides Parish jury has found Antonio Jones, 48 of Alexandria,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA

