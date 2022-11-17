Read full article on original website
First case of bird flu confirmed in Union County chickens
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh (NCDA&CS), a chicken flock in Union County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile...
'Pedals Possible' program aims to help students improve physical health through bycyling
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Breakfast Rotary Club has launched the program 'Pedals Possible' to provide about a dozen bikes just like this for the Lancaster County School District. "To take this opportunity to give this population of students—special needs students--the opportunity to focus on their ability rather than...
WCNC
Recycling the Right Plastics the Right Way
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to Republic Services, the majority of Americans feel guilty when tossing an item in the trash that could be recycled, but confusion about what types of plastic can be recycled has led to a lack of trust that plastic actually gets recycled. A recent survey revealed that the confusion is widespread, as more than 60% of consumers believe that flexible plastics such as plastic grocery bags and bubble wrap, some of the most common contaminants in today’s recycling stream, are recyclable in their curbside bin.
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
country1037fm.com
York County South Carolina Paper Mill Agrees To Pay Huge Fine
The New Indy paper mill in York County is back in the news. This time the news is they have agreed to pay a huge 1.1 million dollar penalty due to all those stinky odors. They also agreed to a consent decree to resolve a lawsuit filed against them due to those awful odors emitting from the plant and what caused them.
Backyard flock in Union County tests positive for HPAI
RALEIGH — A backyard chicken flock in Union County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Union County. In late spring and...
Concord mother faces eviction as water bill skyrockets
CONCORD, N.C. — A single mother in Concord says her water bill has skyrocketed to hundreds of dollars the last few months. Najaira Padilla moved to the home seven months ago but now, she regrets relocating. “It’s been very stressful. Because I am a single mother. I have four...
Clover School District raises salaries for bus drivers to combat shortages
CLOVER, S.C. — To address nationwide bus shortages the Clover School District Board of Trustees has approved a new salary schedule for bus drivers. With the new schedule, the new starting salary will be $18 per hour, extending to $32.80 for more experienced drivers. The program has already started for current drivers and will be available to new hires.
WCNC
'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
'They're just taking money directly from our cause' | Charlotte nonprofit warns of fake online merchandise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It looks like clothing for a good cause: bird-themed shirts bearing the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue name, but Jennifer Gordon, executive director of the rescue, said the merchandise she is finding in questionable online pop-up shops is much more menacing because it's not authentic. "I was so...
Chester County Coroner requests second building as county grows
Coroner Terry Tinker says one department people don't think about when it comes to growth -- is his office.
Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners hears from community on opioid settlement
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday night, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners heard from the community on how they should allocate millions of dollars from the national opioid settlement. The state requires local governments to spend the money they’re receiving on opioid remediation activities like evidence-based addiction treatment and...
North Carolina home rental scam crushing local family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
Low tire pressure? How the cold weather affects your tires
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why does your tire pressure light come on as soon as temperatures take a dip?. AAA says the cold causes the air inside your tires to get denser, which means it takes up less space inside the tire. The condition is temporary though-since driving around will heat up the tire and the air will expand again.
4 Charlotte-area hospitals receive 'C' grades for patient safety by national watchdog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hospital grades for health care facilities in the Carolinas were released Wednesday and most hospitals in the Charlotte area received high marks, including several Atrium Health and Novant Health facilities. The ratings were released by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advances patient safety...
Utility bill scam reports up 900%, Duke Energy says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of scams related to Duke Energy power bills is on a sharp rise, the Charlotte-based energy provider said Wednesday. Duke Energy said it has seen nearly nine times more reported scam attempts compared to this time last year. Duke said the scammers are making phone calls and sending text messages to people threatening to disconnect their service without immediate payment.
carolinacoastonline.com
North Carolina man charged in Ponzi-style fraud scheme
Federal authorities say a Charlotte man set up a Ponzi-style fraud scheme, and victims included family members and friends. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Dena J. King announced an unsealed indictment against 52-year-old Wynn A.D. Charlebois of Charlotte. Authorities charged Charlebois with wire fraud and money laundering in the multi-million dollar investment scheme.
abccolumbia.com
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
coladaily.com
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
Mooresville charity fighting food insecurity, helping to educate community
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Inside a Mooresville warehouse, what started as a simple soup kitchen in 1987 is now something much bigger. It's now a food bank, a food delivery service and a job training center. Feed NC serves about 150 people daily. On average, 50 new families apply a...
