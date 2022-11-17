CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to Republic Services, the majority of Americans feel guilty when tossing an item in the trash that could be recycled, but confusion about what types of plastic can be recycled has led to a lack of trust that plastic actually gets recycled. A recent survey revealed that the confusion is widespread, as more than 60% of consumers believe that flexible plastics such as plastic grocery bags and bubble wrap, some of the most common contaminants in today’s recycling stream, are recyclable in their curbside bin.

