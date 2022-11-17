ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango County, NY

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued in CNY

By Thad Randazzo
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6SVL_0jEa7Bwp00

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Snow Squall Warning for Chenango County and an Extreme Lake Effect Warning until 4:00 am for some areas in Central New York.

Lake effect snow showers Thursday

Extreme Lake Effect Snow Warning:

Northern Oneida County

Issued Wednesday, November 16th, from 7:00 pm and in effect until 10:00 am EST 2:00 am EST Friday, November 18 th .

Residents in the area can expect heavy lake-effect snow with accumulations of around 7 to 14 inches. Additional snow accumulations may include up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Travel may become very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Additionally, a transition from a wintry mix transition to rain this morning. lake effect snow begins tonight with most of the accumulation expected after midnight and through midday Thursday, impacting the morning commute.

Precautionary/preparedness actions: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

CNYhomepage Weather Alerts

LEWIS COUNTY

Issued Wednesday, November 16 th , from 7:00 pm and in effect until 4:00 am EST Saturday, November 19th.

Residents in the area can expect heavy lake-effect snow across southwestern Lewis County, especially across tug hill late tonight through Thursday morning. Snow accumulations will range from 8 to 14 inches through Thursday. Expect the bands to then

shift too far in Northern Lew is County Thursday night into Friday night. Expected snow accumulations over far northern Lewis County Thursday night through Friday night will range from 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph can produce patchy

blowing snow.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.

Precautionary/preparedness actions heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
flackbroadcasting.com

Lake Effect Snow Warning For Entire Listening Area Updated Sunday AM

FOR LEWIS COUNTY...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lake Effect Snow WARNING for Lewis and Northern Oneida Counties-Winter Storm Watch for Adirondacks

For Lewis Co...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Lewis, N.Oneida, and N. Herkimer Counties beginning 4AM Sunday-Update

For Lewis Co...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way

Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Over 5 Feet Of Snow Crushed These New York Towns

Thousands of people across New York State are digging themselves out after a massive lake-effect snowstorm slammed into the "Snow Belt" areas of New York State. The lake-effect snow started on Thursday and continued through early Sunday morning. The snow turned out to be historic in parts of New York with several towns in the "Empire State" getting over 5 feet of snow.
NEW YORK STATE
flackbroadcasting.com

NWS UPDATE: Lake Effect Snow WARNINGS for Lewis and Oneida Counties

LEWIS COUNTY: LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2022. * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Snow will occur across southwestern Lewis county, especially across the Tug Hill through this morning. Snow accumulations will range from 8 to 14 inches through today. Expect the bands to then shift to far northern Lewis county tonight into Friday night. Expected snow accumulations over far northern Lewis county Thursday night through Friday night will range from 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph with produce patchy blowing snow.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
People

'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Alert Day Sunday

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Cold. Low 19. Saturday: Partly sunny. High 34. Low 17. Sunday: Lake effect snow. High 29. Low 15. *A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is Sunday for the potential of heavy lake effect snow*. A few light snow showers will continue this evening from Lake Erie, coming to...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/18/22)

Dry weather is starting our day and we are seeing broken cloud cover. More lake-effect snow showers are in the forecast for today. They start off spotty for parts of the Finger Lakes Region and for northern Steuben county. Scattered snow showers move through for the afternoon and into the early evening. This is with a breezy southwest wind. Little to no accumulation is expected.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WGAU

Parts of NY dig out after potentially 'historic' snowfall

NEW YORK — (AP) — Parts of New York finally caught a break Sunday after a storm spent days dumping a potentially record-setting amount of snow on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Many businesses in the hardest-hit areas remained closed, but highways reopened...
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

Dealing with almost 5 feet of snow in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the streets of Watertown, you would have found a tractor trailer stuck on the road, people digging out of their driveways and even one nearby home damaged by the accumulation. But through it all, people’s thoughts on the storm vary, it depends on who...
WATERTOWN, NY
wdkx.com

Governor Hochul Requests Federal Emergency For ‘Historic Storm’

Governor Kathy Hochul has submitted a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy