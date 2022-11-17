ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Gov. Reeves signs legislation for largest economic development project in state history

By Brandon Raines, Kaitlin Howell
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZX4t_0jEa75ji00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed legislation that finalizes the largest economic development deal in state history.

Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners will be investing $2.5 billion into Mississippi. The deal will lead to the creation of 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000.

Mississippi lawmakers OK incentives for aluminum plant

“This is a game changing win for the state of Mississippi. This investment from Steel Dynamics will have a generational impact on our community,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’m thankful to all those who helped make this deal happen. The future of our state is bright, and today’s ceremony was further announcement to the world that Mississippi is open for business.”

Earlier this month, Mississippi lawmakers approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that could bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of Mississippi by 2029.

The state incentive package includes $155 million in direct contributions, about $25 million for roads in and around the project site, money to help purchase land and income tax rebates.

Governor Reeves signed House Bill 1, Senate Bill 2001, and Senate Bill 2002.

Steel Dynamics is expanding its Columbus, Mississippi, campus, which is located on a Tennessee Valley Authority Mega Site, by locating two new facilities in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park: a state-of-the-art low-carbon, aluminum flat rolled mill and a biocarbon production facility.

The previous economic development deal record was in 2016, when Continental Tire announced a $1.45 billion investment to build a manufacturing plant in central Mississippi. The German company promised 2,500 jobs with an average pay of about $40,000 a year.

Mississippi misses out on billions by rejecting Medicaid expansion

During a 2016 special session, legislators approved $263 million in borrowing for Continental, including $20 million to be repaid by Hinds County. With other tax breaks and aid, The Associated Press estimated the value of all incentives to Continental would exceed $600 million. The Continental plant opened in 2019.

Reeves said the state will have “aggressive” provisions to recover its investment if Steel Dynamics Inc. does not fulfill promises.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WLBT

Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How much does it cost to attend a Mississippi university?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to many universities and colleges, offering prospective students a wide selection of degree programs and price points. Tuition can range widely across the country, so some may wonder what it costs to attend a school in Mississippi. Each year, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Board of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Ranking puts Mississippi last in U.S. for overall prosperity.

WASHINGTON (WTVA) — A look at Mississippi by two groups does not paint a pretty picture of the state when it comes to overall prosperity. The Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream and the Legatum Institute placed Mississippi last in their American Dream Prosperity Index, which came out this month.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
magnoliastatelive.com

Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to clerk

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The Mississippi head of a legal advocacy organization has filed a formal complaint with the state judicial commission against a municipal judge whose no-knock search warrants have been challenged in court.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Mississippians preparing for the arrival of medical marijuana

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Less than two months remain until medical marijuana is expected to be in dispensaries across Mississippi. Though it is still about seven weeks away, those wanting to have a medical card before the year change need to take heed. “You have 60 days from the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

More than 10 convicted, sentenced in break-up of major Mississippi drug network that spanned country

Judge David C. Bramlette III of the U.S. Southern District Court on Wednesday sentenced a slew of individuals involved in a drug trafficking investigation from March 2018. That investigation, which was initiated by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, led to the breakup of a major interstate drug trafficking network, headed by Kevin Singleton, 45, of Natchez. The investigation spread to others states and resulted in the arrest of individuals as far away as California.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 18-20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 18-20) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Highland Village Holiday Stroll – Friday – Jackson Experience a winter wonderland at Highland Village. There will be a holiday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes October 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the October 2022 transfer to the State. The MLC completed the transfer of $9,579,510.40 to the state of Mississippi bringing fiscal year 2023 total transfer to approximately $37,869,149.34. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Want medical cannabis? For now, see Dr. Jack Walters

There are plenty of medical doctors, physicians’ assistants, nurse practitioners and optometrists in the Golden Triangle, but for the time being at least Dr. Jack Walters stands apart from them all. Under the state law that created medical cannabis, anyone who wants to have access to legal cannabis must...
COLUMBUS, MS
WAPT

Governor wants lawmakers to crack down on those who flee from police

PEARL, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves wants Mississippi lawmakers to crack down on those who flee from police. He wants more jail time for drivers who don't pull over. Pearl officials said their officers will continue chasing suspects, and they like the tools the governor want to give them for police who refuse to pull over. The Pearl Police Department has now added some of its own, installing "PIT maneuver" bumpers to its police vehicles. The rounded front ends will enable trained officers to cause fleeing cars to wreck.
PEARL, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi trucking company bought by one of country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation

A Mississippi-based trucking company has announced that it has been purchased by one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation and logistics. Clay’s — a Brookhaven-based interstate trucking and brokerage company specializing in flatbed shipping in the Southeastern U.S. — has been purchased by P&S Transportation LLC.,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot reaches $400,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 has increased to $400,000. The jackpot was last hit on October 11. One player won $202,000 from a ticket purchased from Midway Pit Stop in Raymond. Starting Sunday, November 20, Cash Pop will offer Mississippi Lottery players a new draw-game option, where it […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

WREG

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy