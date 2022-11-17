Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Metro Transportation Licensing Commission cracking down on entertainment vehicles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Metro Transportation Licensing Commission cracked down on some transpotainment vehicles that are not playing by the rules. One company is specifically facing major consequences. The Transportation Licensing Commission said ‘Nashville Party Barge’ allegedly violated multiple codes including serving alcohol on an entertainment vehicle. Advocacy...
Tennessee's 'Bonnaroo' presale announced for Black Friday
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — The popular annual four-day music festival 'Bonnaroo' recently announced that its presale for tickets will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. The show itself take place in Manchester, TN from June 15-18, 2023. Bonnaroo will be hosting more than 150 musicians with more than 10...
Nashville woman finds video camera hidden in her bathroom, husband arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man is arrested after his wife finds a camera hidden in the bathroom. A woman contacted Metro Nashville police on Thursday after finding a video camera in a light fixture in the bathroom at their house on Clarksville Pike. She told police that her husband, 39-year-old Horacio Minero-Hernandez, was remodeling one bathroom and told her to have her daughters take their showers in the other bathroom (where she found the camera).
More than 50 lbs. of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville International Airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A large amount of marijuana is discovered at Nashville International Airport after a K9 picks up a strong scent coming from luggage. A BNA officer and a detective assigned to the area monitored two large locked suitcases on the baggage carousel that came in on Southwest Airlines flight from Denver just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning that emitted a smell of marijuana. A man, identified as 35-year-old Carlton Clemons, of California, came to claim the bags, according to Metro Nashville police.
Nashville ranked #4 best big city in the U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler have given Music City some new claim to fame. The fast-growing city known for its vibrant music scene, delicious food, and friendly people has been added to Travel + Leisure's '50 Best Places to Travel in 2023' list, and named #4 for 'Best Cities in the U.S: Best Big Cities" by Condé Nast in their 2022 Readers' Choice Awards.
Nashville hatchet murder suspect sentenced to 25 years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man accused of killing his former boss with a hatchet and meat cleaver will serve 25 years behind bars. In June 2018, Domenic Micheli had escaped a halfway house and went to Tennessee, where he attacked Joel Paavola at the Balance Training Gym in Belle Meade.
Nashville's 'drug den' raises concerns for Metro leaders and community advocates
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park has had several overdoses, deaths, and fires over the last week. One councilmember is calling this park the most dangerous place in Nashville and says the city needs to act immediately get these people help. There's been two deaths, three overdoses, and an...
Titans offensive coordinator arrested for DUI
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence in Williamson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirms a trooper was patrolling I-65 South near Moores Lane around 2:30 a.m. and watched a vehicle speed past. He pulled the car over and made contact with the driver, Todd Downing.
TBI confirms August fire at Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has ruled the fire at the Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set. Agents say arson is to blame for the courthouse that went up in flames in early August. Previously reviewed surveillance video showed two people in the...
Toddler who lived at Nashville's Brookmeade Park has died, family says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News has shown you a video of a little girl at Brookmeade Park’s homeless camp back in March. The family tells FOX 17 News that the toddler died last week. Now, they say the Department of Children's Services ignored their desperate plea for help before she died.
Tennessee corrections officer arrested for domestic assault
CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. -- A Middle Tennessee corrections officer is jailed for assault. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into 20-year-old Corrections Officer Brendan Michael Lee regarding allegations of assault against his girlfriend on Friday. Agents then obtained a warrant charging him with aggravated domestic assault. Lee has since...
Vanderbilt, S.C. football teams fined after fans storm field after upset wins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Vanderbilt got hit with a hefty fine for an offense. The Southeastern Conference fined the Commodores $250,000 after fans stormed the field following Saturday's game when they upset the Florida Gators, 31-24. This violated the leagues' access to competition area policy. This was Vanderbilt's third offense. They...
