Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTLA.com

Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, November 20th, 2022

It is Sunday! This is the first weekend of the 2022 L.A. AUTO SHOW at the downtown Los Angeles Convention Center. The 115th anniversary auto show is open now and runs through Sunday, November 27th, 2022. Electric mobility takes center court at this year’s auto show. Visitors can experience in-vehicle rides and various indoor and outdoor electric vehicle experiences. (laautoshow.com)
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Elton John concert attack: LA couple beaten at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win supplies for a Thanksgiving dinner from Mastro’s – watch at 11am on Nov. 18

You could win an amazing Thanksgiving dinner package from Mastro’s Ocean Club, including a fabulous prime rib that’s ready for you to cook right on the grill! Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 for the code word, then text it to 515151 for your chance to win. The 500th entry wins! Complete prize details below in the official rules. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Look behind the scenes of KTLA’s new set

It’s the setting of every KTLA newscast and now it’s brand new!. “We wanted a set that would better reflect Southern California,” explained Scott Altus, director of Creative Services at KTLA 5. KTLA has a new studio that’s light, bright, cutting edge and distinctively SoCal. “We...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

The Return of the Lights

Lightscape, the international immersive light show, has returned to the LA County Arboretum for winter 2022, following a seven-day stand in Los Angeles. Lightscape is a blend of light, art and music that transforms the Arboretum into an illuminated night experience. The 90-minute, one-mile walk through the gardens, which opened...
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles launches rangers program to maintain L.A. River

The city of Los Angeles and Mayor Eric Garcetti have launched a new program that will help with the maintenance and beautification of the Los Angeles River. The L.A. River Rangers program will care for 18 miles of public space along the river. The city plans to hire 127 young L.A. residents as part of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
TORRANCE, CA
News Channel 3-12

Classic British cars invade Oxnard

Dozens of beautiful British classic cars will be on display at the Murphy Auto Museum in Oxnard on Saturday, November 19th from 9-12 am. The post Classic British cars invade Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly

Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now

Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Mariachi Festival & Fiesta Anual de Santa Cecilia to be held Sunday

Musicians from throughout Southern California will perform Sunday at the 33rd annual Mariachi Festival & Fiesta Anual de Santa Cecilia at Boyle Heights’ Mariachi Plaza. From headliners Mariachi Sol de México, Mariachi Los Reyes and Mariachi Garibaldi to local youth conjuntos, like Mariachi Alanos Garfield High School and Mariachi Olímpico de Roosevelt High School, the public will be able to enjoy free musical performances from 8 am to 10 pm at the iconic plaza near First Street and Boyle Ave.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
POMONA, CA

