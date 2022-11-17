Read full article on original website
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
KTLA.com
Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, November 20th, 2022
It is Sunday! This is the first weekend of the 2022 L.A. AUTO SHOW at the downtown Los Angeles Convention Center. The 115th anniversary auto show is open now and runs through Sunday, November 27th, 2022. Electric mobility takes center court at this year’s auto show. Visitors can experience in-vehicle rides and various indoor and outdoor electric vehicle experiences. (laautoshow.com)
foxla.com
Elton John concert attack: LA couple beaten at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
KTLA.com
You could win supplies for a Thanksgiving dinner from Mastro’s – watch at 11am on Nov. 18
You could win an amazing Thanksgiving dinner package from Mastro’s Ocean Club, including a fabulous prime rib that’s ready for you to cook right on the grill! Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 for the code word, then text it to 515151 for your chance to win. The 500th entry wins! Complete prize details below in the official rules. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
KTLA.com
Look behind the scenes of KTLA’s new set
It’s the setting of every KTLA newscast and now it’s brand new!. “We wanted a set that would better reflect Southern California,” explained Scott Altus, director of Creative Services at KTLA 5. KTLA has a new studio that’s light, bright, cutting edge and distinctively SoCal. “We...
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal
Why are old-guard Latino politicians so angry at their African American neighbors? It goes back 40 years. The post Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
pasadenanow.com
The Return of the Lights
Lightscape, the international immersive light show, has returned to the LA County Arboretum for winter 2022, following a seven-day stand in Los Angeles. Lightscape is a blend of light, art and music that transforms the Arboretum into an illuminated night experience. The 90-minute, one-mile walk through the gardens, which opened...
Los Angeles launches rangers program to maintain L.A. River
The city of Los Angeles and Mayor Eric Garcetti have launched a new program that will help with the maintenance and beautification of the Los Angeles River. The L.A. River Rangers program will care for 18 miles of public space along the river. The city plans to hire 127 young L.A. residents as part of […]
nomadlawyer.org
Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
Classic British cars invade Oxnard
Dozens of beautiful British classic cars will be on display at the Murphy Auto Museum in Oxnard on Saturday, November 19th from 9-12 am. The post Classic British cars invade Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes
Millennium Homes is one of Habitat LA’s latest projects in the city meant to connect low-income families to affordable, to-own units in Central Long Beach. The post Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
River Jetty Restaurant Group’s A PCH Restaurant Lands a Home and Altered Launch Date
Specifics are surfacing about the incoming eatery on the heels of What Now Los Angeles’ April coverage
Fontana Herald News
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel debuts first of its kind sports venue
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest venue, The 909 Food Hall, a destination dubbed as the place for “food, beer and fandom.”. The food hall pays homage to the region by naming it after the well-known area...
5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now
Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
KCET
Rise of the Fly Girls: The Compton and South Central Women Who Helped Shape West Coast Hip Hop
The following essay is part of "Compton: Arts and Archives," which explores the history, arts and culture that make the “Hub City” an arts city. It is cross-published from Sēpia Collective in response to its "Reading the City" conversations with Compton artists. Edited by Jenise Miller. I...
Eater
17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
Mariachi Festival & Fiesta Anual de Santa Cecilia to be held Sunday
Musicians from throughout Southern California will perform Sunday at the 33rd annual Mariachi Festival & Fiesta Anual de Santa Cecilia at Boyle Heights’ Mariachi Plaza. From headliners Mariachi Sol de México, Mariachi Los Reyes and Mariachi Garibaldi to local youth conjuntos, like Mariachi Alanos Garfield High School and Mariachi Olímpico de Roosevelt High School, the public will be able to enjoy free musical performances from 8 am to 10 pm at the iconic plaza near First Street and Boyle Ave.
Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
Trial Set Against Companies in Death of Man Crossing Freeway
A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 will move to trial against two companies, but not Caltrans.
