With six weeks left in the year, Hartford has already hit a grim milestone: 36 homicides so far in 2022. The only time the city had 30 or more homicides was in 2003 and 2015. “She was fun, liked to laugh. Everybody knew her,” Diazsha Heaven said, describing her sister Jayla. “Yeah, she was just full of energy.”

HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO