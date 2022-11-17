Read full article on original website
Pappysan
3d ago
You CANNOT leave the house without some sort of self defense tool(s)! The police WILL NOT be there to protect and defend you, they show up AFTER the fact!!!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
Related
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Fire In The Walls
2022-11-19@2:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters found a fire in the walls possibly set off by a worker at 101 Highland Avenue. Firefighters quickly contained the situation. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
‘Made me hug my kids a little tighter’ | Naugatuck neighbors react to 1-year-old’s murder
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search continues for the man accused of killing a one-year-old girl in a Naugatuck home Friday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, is believed to have killed the toddler at the home he lived at on Millville Avenue. His connection to her is still unclear. Police responded just before noon for an untimely death call. Neighbors were shocked and saddened to hear what happened.
Arrest made in fatal shooting of man on NJ basketball court
Deon Williams, 25, of Jersey City, is charged with murder in the killing of Christopher Garcia - who was shot on a basketball court on Marshall Drive on September 25.
Women From Bridgeport Accused Of Stealing $2,642 Worth Of Items From Local Store
Two Fairfield County women have been charged with allegedly shoplifting more than $2,600 in goods from a Connecticut Boscov. The incident took place in New Haven County on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Boscov at 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford. Yeni Cuatencos, age 21, and Maricela Cortez, age 41,...
Hartford man accused of killing man caught in Vermont
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man accused of shooting and killing another man in Hartford was captured in Vermont. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street on Oct. 21 just before 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital, where […]
Eyewitness News
Man arrested following tense standoff
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
WCAX
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
News 12
Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme
Police say a dentist and a town worker are tied up in a scheme that saw them sell 7,000 opioid prescriptions. They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
Police: Suspect who shot Naugatuck officer in Waterbury arrested
Jason Perez faces several charges, including assault in the first degree.
darientimes.com
Windsor man wanted in Hartford homicide found hiding in 'secluded' Vermont home, officials say
HARTFORD — A Windsor resident accused of killing a local man has been apprehended after hiding out in Vermont, authorities said Friday. Shawn Santoro, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police officers after they tracked him on Thursday to a “secluded residence” on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., according to Matthew Duffy, supervisory deputy and public information officer for the U.S. Marshals' District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.
NBC Connecticut
Personal Arguments Causing Hartford Homicides to Climb to Record Numbers: Mayor
With six weeks left in the year, Hartford has already hit a grim milestone: 36 homicides so far in 2022. The only time the city had 30 or more homicides was in 2003 and 2015. “She was fun, liked to laugh. Everybody knew her,” Diazsha Heaven said, describing her sister Jayla. “Yeah, she was just full of energy.”
Warrant: Home health aide, boyfriend stole $129K from 92-year-old Westport client
Lisbeth Aldiva and her boyfriend Hiram Mojica, both of Hartford, face a long list of charges in connection to the theft of $129,180.75 from the elderly victim's brokerage accounts.
NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Killing 1-Year-Old in Naugatuck May Have Been Seen in New Haven
Police are continuing to search for a man they are calling a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old child in Naugatuck and new photos released by investigators show he may have been in New Haven. Officers responded to a home at 150 Millville Avenue around 11:30 am Friday and...
New York Officials on the Hunt for Possibly Rabid Coyote Following Double Attack
New York officials are on the hunt for a coyote they believe could be rabid. Their search for the animal began after it went after two different women. It then reportedly attacked the tires of a person’s car who stopped to help the injured pair. According to CBS News,...
Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car
A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
Eyewitness News
NEWS CONFERENCE: Waterbury police provide update on shooting that left undercover cop hurt
Firefighters were called to a home in Portland on Friday morning. FORECAST: From unseasonably cool to downright cold!. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said cold air arrives over the weekend. Here is his Friday noon forecast. SCENE VIDEO: Crews respond to house fire in Portland. Updated: 6 hours ago. Middletown fighters, who...
DoingItLocal
Stamford News: Headache After Argument With Wife
2022-11-16@11:01pm–#Stamford CT– A Glenbrook Road man just called for EMS for a headache after an argument with his wife.
Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
Man in critical condition following Hartford Magnolia Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on Magnolia Street in Hartford Friday morning. Hartford police responded to the area of 186 Magnolia St. for a person shot around 10 a.m. and began to canvass the area. While on scene, a victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery
2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Comments / 6