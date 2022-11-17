ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Pappysan
3d ago

You CANNOT leave the house without some sort of self defense tool(s)! The police WILL NOT be there to protect and defend you, they show up AFTER the fact!!!

DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Fire In The Walls

2022-11-19@2:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters found a fire in the walls possibly set off by a worker at 101 Highland Avenue. Firefighters quickly contained the situation. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

‘Made me hug my kids a little tighter’ | Naugatuck neighbors react to 1-year-old’s murder

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search continues for the man accused of killing a one-year-old girl in a Naugatuck home Friday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, is believed to have killed the toddler at the home he lived at on Millville Avenue. His connection to her is still unclear. Police responded just before noon for an untimely death call. Neighbors were shocked and saddened to hear what happened.
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Hartford man accused of killing man caught in Vermont

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man accused of shooting and killing another man in Hartford was captured in Vermont. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street on Oct. 21 just before 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital, where […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested following tense standoff

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WCAX

Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
VERNON, VT
News 12

Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme

Police say a dentist and a town worker are tied up in a scheme that saw them sell 7,000 opioid prescriptions. They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
FARMINGDALE, NY
darientimes.com

Windsor man wanted in Hartford homicide found hiding in 'secluded' Vermont home, officials say

HARTFORD — A Windsor resident accused of killing a local man has been apprehended after hiding out in Vermont, authorities said Friday. Shawn Santoro, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police officers after they tracked him on Thursday to a “secluded residence” on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., according to Matthew Duffy, supervisory deputy and public information officer for the U.S. Marshals' District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.
HARTFORD, CT
HuntingtonNow

Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car

A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
FOX 61

Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man in critical condition following Hartford Magnolia Street shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on Magnolia Street in Hartford Friday morning. Hartford police responded to the area of 186 Magnolia St. for a person shot around 10 a.m. and began to canvass the area. While on scene, a victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment […]
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery

2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

