Housing area near Carefree Highway and I-17.Credit: Google. An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching a silent, single, bright light that hovered and moved erratically before appearing to land nearby at about 1 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony in Case ID UJ9Y2ERD from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
citysuntimes.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to grow this fall
Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KTAR.com
Christmas & Holiday Spectacular coming to Bell Bank Park in Mesa
PHOENIX — The first Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular is coming to Mesa’s Bell Bank Park this weekend as the holiday season marches on. The event aims to create an immersive holiday walk-thru experience in the East Valley with light shows, live entertainment, pyrotechnics, cookie-making and meet-and-greets with Santa.
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boulder crushed a Phoenix pastor who was hiking for charity in 2020. The hike ended up raising millions for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamy in Colorado City. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, and now, the pastor is close to finishing it, too.
AZFamily
50 cozy towns to visit this winter
PHOENIX (Stacker) -- If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the...
citysuntimes.com
Tuesday Night Pickleball is a hit at Jigsaw Health in Scottsdale
There’s still a chance to experience Tuesday Night Pickleball, a new, made-for-TV showcase that launched in the Valley in August and has received a remarkable response. The first two events were sold out with an additional 60,000 viewers watching online. There are two Tuesday Night Pickleball events remaining - Nov. 22 and Dec. 13. The events are open to the public and tickets are available for purchase online.
iheart.com
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley
Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Phoenix New Times
Esquire Named This Midtown Phoenix Restaurant One of the Best in America
Driving north on Seventh Avenue in midtown Phoenix, you'll notice a patio lined with terracotta planters and patrons lounging on tan upholstered chairs at tables lined up on the black asphalt. They sip lattes and nosh on southwestern fare like churro waffles and hush puppies made of corn meal at Valentine, a coffee, brunch, and dinner restaurant in the quirky and colorful Melrose District.
azbigmedia.com
ASU will lead initiative to help secure future water supply
Arizona State University and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey have announced that the university will lead a multiyear Arizona Water Innovation Initiative to provide immediate, actionable and evidence-based solutions to ensure that Arizona will continue to thrive with a secure future water supply. The governor has committed resources and asked ASU...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Order Schnepf Farms pies for Thanksgiving by Nov. 21
Still need fresh pies for your Thanksgiving feast this week? Now is the time to pre-order your Schnepf Farms pies for Thanksgiving in Queen Creek, as they're busing baking them fresh for pick up this Wednesday, but orders must be completed by Monday, Nov. 21. Carrie Schnepf said they "are...
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In Phoenix
Grab yourself a slice of delicious pizza.Hannah Koury/Provided By Artichoke Basille's Pizza. There’s never a bad time for pizza. Whether celebrating a big youth league victory or nursing wounds after a softball beer league loss, nothing ties off any day like a delicious slice of pizza. The idea of breaking bread has been around for centuries, but, in reality, pizza brings more people together than anything else. Of course, if you want to take it to the next level, you can wash it down with your favorite beverage of choice. Here in metro Phoenix, you have access to several quality pizza chains and independent joints. And now, you’ll have one more option to choose from.
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa schools graded after 2-year hiatus
The Arizona Department of Education’s recently preliminary letter grades for individual Mesa district and charter schools include both successes and areas for improvement. Letter grades for the 2021-2022 school year are the first in two years issued for Arizona schools because of the pandemic disruption. Schools had until Nov....
azbigmedia.com
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria Tempe Marketplace location opens soon
Tempe residents will have a new legendary deep dish pizza place as Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, based in Northbrook, IL, is slated to open their eighth location in the Valley on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The 4,900-square-foot space will be a full-service restaurant and bar offering dine-in, carryout and delivery services, located at 27 South McClintock Drive, near the corner of East Rio Salado Pkwy and South McClintock Drive in Tempe. The new Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is located in Tempe Marketplace in a free standing retail building, adjacent to Barrio Queen and The Keg Steakhouse with other local favorites. It’s situated along the Salt River near the interchange of Loop 101 and 202 in the heart of the Valley.
arizonasuntimes.com
Murray Hooper Executed in Arizona After Nearly 40 Years on Death Row for 1980 Murder
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that death row inmate Murray Hooper had been executed by the state of Arizona for the 1980 murder of Pat Redmond and Helen Phelps. “The people of Arizona made it clear once again that those who commit heinous crimes in our state will...
Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona. Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million. On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale...
Nonprofit hospital system Honor Health outbids Banner in Arizona land auction
A vigorous bidding war kept a standing room only crowd on their toes on Wednesday as two nonprofit hospital systems battled for a 48-acre parcel of Arizona land.
