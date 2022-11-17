Joey Lauren Adams joins us to talk all about ‘Generation Q’
Joey Lauren Adams joined us to talk all about “The L Word: Generation Q.” She plays a salt-of-the-Earth barista with a secret passion to be a stand up comedian. She revealed the only barista training she had for the role was with her at home espresso machine.
Season 3 of “The L Word: Generation Q” premieres Friday night at 8 p.m. on Showtime.
