kprl.com
Atascadero Fall Festival 11.18.2022
The Atascadero Fall Festival returns for three days this weekend. Terri Banish tells KPRL there will be a beer festival tomorrow. It’s a three day event this weekend at the sunken gardens in Atascadero. For more information, go to: visitatascadero.com.
kprl.com
Thanksgiving in Paso Robles 11.18.2022
Next week is Thanksgiving. Linda Sturmer says her group still needs more volunteers for the free Thanksgiving dinner. You can sign up if you go to Eventbrite, and look for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. The dinner is next Thursday, Thanksgiving Day at Centennial Park.
kprl.com
Founders Day in Templeton 11.18.2022
Tomorrow is Founders Day in Templeton. Greg O’Sullivan says this weekend celebrates the historical event in Templeton. The Founders Day celebration is tomorrow from noon until three in downtown Templeton. The blacksmith shop will be open, and it’s a real one. Founders Day runs from noon until three...
Victim in Los Osos High hidden cam scandal speaks out
As a former Los Osos High School coach was sentenced for secretly videotaping girls on the Rancho Cucamonga campus, one of the victims spoke out.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
This Paso Robles restaurant is one of the Top 100 brunch spots in California, Yelp says
In addition to classics such as eggs benedict and avocado toast, the restaurant’s menu features bacon breakfast pizza and s’mores French toast.
KSBW.com
FBI agents raid San Luis Obispo accounting firm with ties to Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — FBI agents have raided a San Luis Obispo accounting firm with ties to Monterey. On Friday, federal agents served a search warrant at Fitzpatrick Professional Accountancy Corporation. The company has offices in Monterey and Santa Barbara. Not much is known about the raid the FBI is...
Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
5-story development would bring 105 units of affordable housing to downtown SLO
The Planning Commission just approved the project along a full city block of upper Monterey Street.
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Victim Identified in Fatal Santa Maria House Fire
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim in the Santa Maria fatal house fire last month. On October 19, county firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and...
String of card skimming thefts wipes out accounts of local bank customers
Local mom Unique Castillo says she used the ATMs at Santa Maria's Bank of America on South Broadway two weeks ago, and within hours, the money in her Electronic Benefits Card was wiped out.
Car rolls backward down hill from Joe’s Place parking lot to Spring Street
– On Friday at about 12:25 p.m., Paso Robles Emergency Services crews responded to the 300 block of Spring Street for a report of a vehicle down an embankment. When emergency crews arrived on the scene an investigation revealed that the vehicle, a gray Ford Escape, rolled backward down the embankment landing on the sidewalk along Spring Street after clipping another vehicle in the Joe’s Place restaurant parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Homeless man hospitalized after CHP found him with major injuries on Highway 101
A homeless man was hospitalized after California Highway Patrol officers found him with major injuries on the side of Highway 101 at Santa Rosa St. The post Homeless man hospitalized after CHP found him with major injuries on Highway 101 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Mystery continues over death of Central Coast man in what detectives think was a road rage incident
Detectives are still trying to unravel what led to what they believe was a road range incident on the Central Coast which left a man dead. It happened November 4, on the outskirts of Arroyo Grande. Witnesses say there was an incident involving two vehicles. They say the vehicles stopped on Los Berros Road, and there was a fight. A man was shot during the confrontation, and he later died.
