Paso Robles, CA

kprl.com

Atascadero Fall Festival 11.18.2022

The Atascadero Fall Festival returns for three days this weekend. Terri Banish tells KPRL there will be a beer festival tomorrow. It’s a three day event this weekend at the sunken gardens in Atascadero. For more information, go to: visitatascadero.com.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Thanksgiving in Paso Robles 11.18.2022

Next week is Thanksgiving. Linda Sturmer says her group still needs more volunteers for the free Thanksgiving dinner. You can sign up if you go to Eventbrite, and look for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. The dinner is next Thursday, Thanksgiving Day at Centennial Park.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Founders Day in Templeton 11.18.2022

Tomorrow is Founders Day in Templeton. Greg O’Sullivan says this weekend celebrates the historical event in Templeton. The Founders Day celebration is tomorrow from noon until three in downtown Templeton. The blacksmith shop will be open, and it’s a real one. Founders Day runs from noon until three...
TEMPLETON, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Victim Identified in Fatal Santa Maria House Fire

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim in the Santa Maria fatal house fire last month. On October 19, county firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Car rolls backward down hill from Joe’s Place parking lot to Spring Street

– On Friday at about 12:25 p.m., Paso Robles Emergency Services crews responded to the 300 block of Spring Street for a report of a vehicle down an embankment. When emergency crews arrived on the scene an investigation revealed that the vehicle, a gray Ford Escape, rolled backward down the embankment landing on the sidewalk along Spring Street after clipping another vehicle in the Joe’s Place restaurant parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kclu.org

Mystery continues over death of Central Coast man in what detectives think was a road rage incident

Detectives are still trying to unravel what led to what they believe was a road range incident on the Central Coast which left a man dead. It happened November 4, on the outskirts of Arroyo Grande. Witnesses say there was an incident involving two vehicles. They say the vehicles stopped on Los Berros Road, and there was a fight. A man was shot during the confrontation, and he later died.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA

