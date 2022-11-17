Read full article on original website
FixedFloat: An Overview of the Lightning Crypto Exchange
One of the proliferating parts of blockchain and crypto realm is the increase in the number of cryptocurrency exchanges. As tens of thousands of coins exist, many crypto exchanges are also coming into existence. These decentralized exchanges list the coins where crypto traders can transact/trade the coins they hold and sometimes earn rewards.
Can Rocketize Token Outperform Dogecoin and Fantom in 2023?
Similar to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Fantom (FTM), a new cryptocurrency, Rocketize Token (JATO), aims to shake up the cryptocurrency market by promoting decentralization, especially through Web3. Rocketize Token (JATO) intends to follow these two established cryptocurrencies to attract more beneficial use cases. But can it outperform them both?. Let’s explore...
Binance To Give NFT-based Certificates As It Launches Free Crypto Courses
In the last decade, cryptocurrency has become one of the hot topics in digital mania. Popularly known as the money of the internet, its decentralized nature makes it more attractive to investors. Although the crypto industry has been through ups and downs in its short history, the technology is still gaining traction globally.
Binance CEO Suggests 6 Principles For Centralized Exchanges To Prevent FTX Fiasco
Irrespective of the analytical lens you choose, you might feel that the recent FTX debacle’s impact is heavier than other unfortunate past incidents, especially because it happened when the market was going through a bearish time. Even though it has a smaller financial impact than those of the Mt.Gox...
Update your Crypto Portfolio with these Meme Coins; Dogelon Mars, Dogecoin, and Rocketize!
Investing in cryptocurrencies is always going to keep you on your toes. Keeping on top of a market that transforms so quickly is challenging. Therefore, thorough research is needed to properly identify suitable investment opportunities and seek out new exciting projects that could rise in the next bull market. This article will present meme coins to consider.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
FTX Shopping Spree: Sam Bankman-Fried Bought Employees Homes In The Bahamas
FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange platform being held responsible for the recent crash of the crypto market, once again found itself in the dark side of the news following a (not surprising!) discovery that involved its employees and advisors. In his attempt to help shed light on how the Sam Bankman-Fried-owned...
Experts Agree 2023 Will Be a Positive Year for Cryptos: Which Categories Are Likely to Grow More?
The crypto industry is undergoing a much-needed overhaul. A series of collapses has urged investors to rethink where they park their money. Industry experts believe that the shift of focus from hype to utility will help the market regain its foothold in 2023. Macroeconomic Forces Favor Crypto. The global economy...
FCA Urges To Have More Support For Banning Crypto Companies In UK
The crypto exchange FTX collapse that occurred last week not only shattered the investors’ sentiment on cryptocurrencies but also alerted legal actors such as FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) against crypto companies. First, the market saw Terra collapse, and then the FTX saga disrupting the market in the same year shocked regulators worldwide.
With Solana And Cardano In Critical Condition, Is The Big Eyes Coin Bandwagon Worth Boarding?
In May 2022, the initial crypto crash saw the likes of blockchain networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) spiral downhill. The exact cause of these crypto crashes remains a mystery. However, many people speculate cryptocurrencies are impacted by events such as the failure of exchanges or currencies They can also fall if interest rates rise, inflation rises, and other macroeconomic variables impair people’s confidence in investing in hazardous alternative assets.
Someone Paid 93 ETH In Fees For A Single Transfer On Ethereum, But Why?
Data shows someone has today paid 93 ETH in fees for a transaction on the Ethereum blockchain; here’s the likely reason behind this seemingly abnormal transfer. This Single Ethereum Transaction Took A Fees Of 93 ETH To Be Possible. At a first glance, 93 ETH in fees, and that...
To Buy or Not To Buy? That is the question about Bitcoin for the end of 2022, but Investors Should Look at These Other Projects
The market hasn’t been pretty over the past few weeks. With the entire world economy suffering from inflation – resulting in rising interest rates – the cryptocurrency market underwent additional bearish pressure with the collapse of one of the biggest exchanges – FTX. The entire cryptocurrency...
Optimism Price Prediction: Resistance at $1.4 and Potential Future Price | 5 Tokens That Can Follow the Same Trend
Despite the unfortunate circumstances in the cryptocurrency market resulting from the FTX exchange collapse, the positive sentiment around Optimism, a layer-2 scaling solution, is growing. The coin currently trades slightly beneath $1.00 and faces strong resistance at $1.40. However, if it breaks the resistance, it can surge up to $2...
Zcash (ZCH) And Monero (XMR) prices stall, Can Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Make More Gains ?
While veteran cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are struggling in the red, some altcoins are showing a sign of hope. An example of such coin is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a token that offers a 100% ROI to investors. Others are Zcash (ZCH) and Monero (XMR). The downtrend experienced by Zcash...
Blockchain Super App Legion Network Leverages SHIELD’s Risk Intelligence to Build Safer User Communities
Legion Network, the first super app to create one accessible blockchain ecosystem, today announced its partnership with SHIELD, the global risk intelligence company, to bolster its defenses against fraudsters as part of its commitment to providing users with a fair and trustworthy trading environment. Legion Network offers an easily accessible...
Polygon and Solana Are Trending Again, But The True Winner Is Snowfall Protocol – Top Market Experts Reveal Why!
Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) are two of the hottest projects in the cryptocurrency space right now. However, according to top market experts,. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the true winner. In this blog post, we will explore why Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) are trending again, and why Snowfall Protocol is a better investment.
Reasons Why Flasko (FLSK) Will Outperform Tron (TRX) And Aave (AAVE)
Even in the middle of the bear trend of the cryptocurrency market, there are still many gems in the rough to be found. Among them is Flasko, whose presale has entered stage 2 and gives investors with faltering portfolios the option to fortify such holdings with tokens from an alternative investing platform. A platform that is predicted by experts to outperform crypto giants like Tron (TRX) and Aave (AAVE). Here’s why:
Bitflex: Next-Generation Cryptocurrency Exchange Officially Launches
Seychelles, November 18, 2022 – Bitflex Ltd. (“Bitflex,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today has just announced the official launch of its cryptocurrency exchange. The launch follows an extremely successful beta period, which saw its user base grow by over 1,000%.
Big Eyes Coin –An Ethereum-based Token Predicted To Be The Next Crypto To Explode Like Tron And Aave
Big Eyes is a classic metaverse project with the vision to participate in the current evolution in the web 3.0 space. Several projects are already involved in the revolution currently going on in the virtual space. Big Eyes Coin strive to tap into this pool of unlimited opportunities for developers and users.
BlockFi, Genesis, Gemini, and Salt are all going down | Learn how Dash 2 Trade can make crypto a better place
The fallout from the disastrous FTX Exchange collapse continues to spread deeper into the crypto world. Countless projects with ties to FTX have shown signs of failure since the FTX service went bankrupt. The latest players in the industry with cracks starting to show are BlockFi, Genesis, Gemini, and Salt.
