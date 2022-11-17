ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Thanksgiving in Paso Robles 11.18.2022

Next week is Thanksgiving. Linda Sturmer says her group still needs more volunteers for the free Thanksgiving dinner. You can sign up if you go to Eventbrite, and look for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. The dinner is next Thursday, Thanksgiving Day at Centennial Park.
In Local Sports 11.18.2022

Templeton and Atascadero are hosting semifinal games Friday night in CIF Central Section High School Football Playoffs. Templeton Coach Don Crow says this is the most important game of the year for his team. It’s not only a CIF Semi-final game, but it’s a rematch with #8 Pioneer Valley, which beat the #4 Eagles, 28-21 last month in Templeton. Pioneer Valley upset undefeated #1 Bishop last Friday night, 9-7, to advance to the semi-final. Coach Crow says the Eagles are going to have to play well tonight against the Panthers. “This team beat us on Senior Night on our home field. Unquestionably, we’ll have to play our best game of the year.”
