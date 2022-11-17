ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Center Stage Theatre In Shelton Unveils 2023 Season

SHELTON – Center Stage Theatre, an inclusive and intergenerational community-based theatre providing high quality and affordable performances, educational programming and volunteer opportunities, today announced its 2023 season. Premiering with ​“Xanadu” on February 17, 2023, the season will include four musicals, including the 40th anniversary Youth CONNection production, a Neil Simon comedy, a bonus musical and more.
SHELTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Compost Headlines: Good Green, Bad Green

(Opinion) It looks likely that CT Transit will extend free bus service for another six months. It looks like a new luxury hotel will generate all its own energy, from the sun. Meanwhile, real estate investors are racking up the green — as in dollar bills — by facelessly booting rent-paying tenants and benefitting from seven-figure tax under-appraisals from the city. Is it time for New Haven to stop playing Monopoly and retrieve Bertell Ollman’s board game instead?
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Letter: The Postal Service Is Ready For The Holidays

SEYMOUR — The U.S. Postal Service has been hard at work preparing for the holiday season since January. Rest assured, we’re holiday ready and well prepared to deliver fast and reliable service to every address in Seymour, CT and across America. USPS has made significant investments to ensure...
New Haven Independent

Letter: Derby Democrats Are Not Good Local Legislators

For two meetings now the Derby Board of Aldermen/Alderwomen (BoAA) have failed to do their work to be prepared for their meetings, and as a result, they showed up unprepared to act on items important to move Derby forward. Mayor Dziekan promised to introduce new legislation to crack down on...
DERBY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy