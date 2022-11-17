(Opinion) It looks likely that CT Transit will extend free bus service for another six months. It looks like a new luxury hotel will generate all its own energy, from the sun. Meanwhile, real estate investors are racking up the green — as in dollar bills — by facelessly booting rent-paying tenants and benefitting from seven-figure tax under-appraisals from the city. Is it time for New Haven to stop playing Monopoly and retrieve Bertell Ollman’s board game instead?

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO