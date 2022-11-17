Read full article on original website
Vox
Silicon Valley layoffs aren’t just a cost-cutting measure. They’re a culture reset.
A wave of significant layoffs is crashing across Silicon Valley. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg cut 11,000 employees, or 13 percent of Facebook. Amazon has confirmed plans to slash as many as 10,000 corporate and tech jobs. Lyft. Robinhood. Stripe. Netflix. Coinbase. They’re all downsizing. And they’re not just axing jobs — they’re also doing away with some of the perks that have become synonymous with working in tech.
Android Authority
Photographer vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Can machine beat man at photo editing?
Google Pixel phones have been praised and recognized for their camera prowess since the Pixel 2. Interestingly, it wasn’t the camera hardware that made them better. In fact, Google managed to beat most of the best camera phones year after year, all with average camera hardware. For example, it wasn’t until the Pixel 4 that Google started adding more than one camera to its Pixel devices. And the camera hardware didn’t really get much better until the Pixel 6 series.
Android Authority
Samsung wants Android 14's rollout to be even faster than Android 13's rollout
Samsung plans on strengthening its relationship with Google to release the next update faster. Samsung published a press release boasting the speed of its Android 13 rollout. The company announced that users can expect the One UI 5 update to hit tablets before the end of the year. Samsung said...
Android Authority
This is how I get Google Assistant to understand unpronouncable town names
Let's trick Google Assistant into understanding the most difficult-to-enunciate names. If you live outside the US, you’ve probably hit this problem with Google Assistant and smart speakers more than once: Getting voice recognition to understand a very local person or town name is an exercise in frustration. You try to pronounce it the native way, then you try to guess how an English-taught AI machine would pronounce it, then you eventually curse and decide to type the question on your phone or computer instead of wasting more time with voice commands.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Twitter's parody account problems are kind of funny, to be honest. Welcome to the 459th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Google is paying out a $392 million settlement after a lawsuit. The lawsuit says that Google continued to track users even after they opted out of location tracking. Not only is Google paying that money, but they must better express to their users that location tracking still happens even if they opt-out. Hit the link to learn more.
Right Wingers Fume After Musk Announces Shadowbanning Policy
Elon Musk has managed to piss off just about everyone on Twitter, and after announcing that he would be instituting what appears to be a shadowbanning policy on the platform, even the right wingers who lauded him as the savior of “free speech” are in an uproar. Twitter is currently being held together by digital duct tape and a skeleton crew of employees after Musk spurred a mass resignation among the platform’s already severely pared-down staff. Despite internal emails revealing that Musk asked remaining employees to fly to San Francisco and help him “understand the Twitter tech stack,” the billionaire...
Android Authority
How to move text messages to a new phone
How to keep your conversations going across devices. If you’ve just snagged a shiny new phone, you likely want to keep your messages. Here’s how to move text messages to a new phone. QUICK ANSWER. To move text messages to a new Android phone Open Settings on your...
Android Authority
Lossless audio: Is it worth the data drain?
You may have a fancy subscription, but can your data plan handle the tunes?. After years of hosting compressed, lossy audio formats, music streaming services have embraced the potential of lossless audio. With this, music fans can expect a superior, high-quality listening experience. But does streaming lossless music justify the cost to your data allowance? Can you even really notice the difference? Well, I really wanted to find out. So let’s discuss which streaming platforms offer the service, and how my own experience of playing normal and lossless audio used (and abused) my data allowance.
Android Authority
Outward folding Xiaomi prototype leaks: A look at what could've been
An intriguing look at a device that looks more like the Mate X series. An outward-folding Xiaomi foldable phone prototype has surfaced online. The device bears a resemblance to the Huawei Mate X series. With the exception of the Huawei Mate X series and the Royole FlexPai family, the vast...
Android Authority
Tinder subscription plans compared
Are Tinder Plus, Gold, or Platinum worth your hard-earned cash?. If you want to try your luck, using Tinder for free can be a great way to pass the time. However, what if you want to get a bit more serious? You can essentially game the system by subscribing to Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, or Tinder Platinum. You can see who likes you, get unlimited likes, and match with other people easier. Let’s go over how much Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, and Tinder Platinum cost, as well as what you get by subscribing to each.
Android Authority
Poll: Does your phone support dual SIMs?
Rocking a phone with two physical SIMs, a physical SIM and eSIM, or two eSIMs? Let us know via our featured poll!. Dual SIM functionality is one of the more underrated features on smartphones today, serving a variety of purposes. Of course, one of the biggest reasons to get a phone with dual SIM support is that you can have your work and personal numbers active on one device (no need for two phones).
Android Authority
The OnePlus 11 could have a surprisingly premium body
A leak has revealed details about the design, selfie camera, and storage. A leak claims that the OnePlus 11 may have a ceramic body with a metal frame. It’s rumored that the screen could have a single punch hole selfie camera in the upper left corner of the display.
Android Authority
Smartphone ray tracing is here, but is it the real deal?
Casting rays of hope for demanding gamers. While there was plenty to dig into with Qualcomm’s announcement of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, the headline-grabbing new feature was undoubtedly smartphone ray tracing graphics support. Qualcomm joins Mediatek’s Dimensity 9200 and Samsung’s Exynos 2200 with support for hardware-based ray tracing, opening the door to fancy new graphical effects for mobile games.
Twitter Employees Call Elon Musk’s Bluff
On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In the latest chapter of Twitter's chaotic developments, a Thursday deadline imposed by Musk to stay or resign from the company was met with hundreds of resignations. In an email sent early Wednesday, titled "A Fork in the Road" Musk offered three months severance to employees that didn't want to stay "to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0.”
Twitter Is Collapsing, and Nothing Can Replace It
Under Elon Musk the Twitter that so many people depend on may collapse. Roger McNamee on what comes next
insideevs.com
Geely Showcases SEA-M Platform Used By Waymo's Zeekr Robotaxi
Chinese automaker Geely Holding Group has unveiled its SEA-M architecture that will be used by future driverless mobility products, starting with the Zeekr robotaxi for Waymo. Derived from Geely's original Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the SEA-M architecture supports a range of future mobility products including robotaxis, multi-purpose vehicles, and logistics vehicles.
Android Authority
How to make a live wallpaper on Android or iPhone
Live wallpapers may be heavy on the battery, but they sure are fun! Especially if you learn how to make your own. This is why we’ll show you how to make a live wallpaper on Android and iPhone. QUICK ANSWER. You can make a live wallpaper from a video...
Android Authority
The Logitech G Cloud is a failure from the future
The G Cloud does offer plenty of ways to game, but it casts such a wide net that it fails to excel at anything. Logitech has never been a major player in the Android ecosystem, but for its first big shot it’s hitching its cart to the growth of mobile cloud gaming. The Logitech G Cloud is a $350 Android-powered game machine with access to all the content in the Play Store, and more importantly, optimization for cloud gaming on GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Barclays and Jaguar looking to scoop up Meta and Twitter cast-offs to ramp up tech divisions
Elon Musk's loss may be someone else's gain, as companies outside the tech industry look to finally recruit sorely needed software talent let go in mass layoffs. If you’re a Twitter software developer looking to switch jobs, maybe it’s time to consider switching to a whole different industry.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 😮 FTX CEO tells all
Interview with crypto celebrity Sam Bankman-Fried, Diablo Immortal gaming phones, a massive Eiffel Tower Lego set, and more!. ☔ Happy Friday! Today is one of the dozen or so rainy days we get a year here in Andalucia. I guess I’ll try to enjoy it!. Sam Bankman-Fried spills the...
