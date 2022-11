FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored 20 points, Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia each scored 17 and No. 23 Michigan beat Fairfield 69-53 on Sunday in the Wolverines' first road game of the season. Phelia scored seven points for Michigan in its 10-2 run to close the first...

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO